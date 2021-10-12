Land Survey Equipment Market Growth Analysis, 2020–2027 | by Product, Industry & Application

The land survey equipment market is mainly driven by urbanization and industrialization in developing countries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The land survey equipment market was valued at $6,314.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,662.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the construction segment dominated the land survey equipment market, followed by the oil & gas segment. The land survey equipment market includes revenue generated by products used for surveying land by different process in several industries such as construction, mining, defense, and other.The land survey equipment market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities in developing countries. In addition, rise in application of remote operation of UAVs has led to rise in demand for drones. Moreover, advantages related to time saving and accuracy gained in data output also propel the market growth.Request for (210 Pages) brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7985 The land survey equipment market is mainly driven by urbanization and industrialization in developing countries. The major cities in developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa, are rapidly expanding and building several new infrastructures in different parts of their respective countries. Several smart cities are being planned where land survey equipment is projected to play a very integral part in surveying at the initial planning stage.Key Market PlayersHexagonHi-TargetHudaco Industries LimitedKolida Instrument Co., Ltd.Robert Bosch GmbHShanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)StonexSuzhou Foif Co., Ltd.Topcon CorporationTrimble Inc.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7985 Key Market SegmentationBy ProductGNSS SystemsTotal Stations & TheodolitesLevels3D Laser/Laser ScannersUnmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)OthersBy IndustryConstructionOil & GasAgricultureMiningDisaster ManagementOthersBy ApplicationInspection & MonitoringVolumetric CalculationsLayout PointsBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7985