Land Survey Equipment Market Growth Analysis, 2020–2027 | by Product, Industry & Application
The land survey equipment market is mainly driven by urbanization and industrialization in developing countries.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The land survey equipment market was valued at $6,314.3 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,662.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the construction segment dominated the land survey equipment market, followed by the oil & gas segment. The land survey equipment market includes revenue generated by products used for surveying land by different process in several industries such as construction, mining, defense, and other.
The land survey equipment market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities in developing countries. In addition, rise in application of remote operation of UAVs has led to rise in demand for drones. Moreover, advantages related to time saving and accuracy gained in data output also propel the market growth.
The land survey equipment market is mainly driven by urbanization and industrialization in developing countries. The major cities in developing countries, such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa, are rapidly expanding and building several new infrastructures in different parts of their respective countries. Several smart cities are being planned where land survey equipment is projected to play a very integral part in surveying at the initial planning stage.
Key Market Players
Hexagon
Hi-Target
Hudaco Industries Limited
Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)
Stonex
Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd.
Topcon Corporation
Trimble Inc.
Key Market Segmentation
By Product
GNSS Systems
Total Stations & Theodolites
Levels
3D Laser/Laser Scanners
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
Others
By Industry
Construction
Oil & Gas
Agriculture
Mining
Disaster Management
Others
By Application
Inspection & Monitoring
Volumetric Calculations
Layout Points
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
