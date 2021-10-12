Seven Graduates in 58th Big Island Drug Court Class

Members of the 58th graduating class of the Big Island Drug Court stand proudly with Kona Drug Court Judge Wendy DeWeese (third from right).

The 58th graduating class of the Big Island Drug Court was honored on October 11 at the Keahuolu Courthouse in Kona. The seven proud graduates were praised by Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert D.S. Kim (pictured below right) and Kona Drug Court Judge Wendy DeWeese for their hard-won accomplishments.

Drug Court is an intensive 18-month program that provides alternatives to incarceration. It assists individuals break from addiction and acquire new skills to improve their lives. The BIDC Adult programs in Hilo and Kona have helped hundreds of women and men get a second chance at life since the programs were initiated in 2002.

For information about how you can become a supporter of the program through the Friends of the Big Island Drug Court, contact the Drug Court Probation office in Hilo at 808-961-7566, or in Kona at 808-443-2200.