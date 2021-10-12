Attorney General Kaul Statement on Election “Investigation” by Former Supreme Court Justice Gableman

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released a letter from Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman regarding the Wisconsin Elections Commission subpoenas. AG Kaul also issued the following statement regarding the election “investigation.”

“This is not a serious investigation. Even if an investigation like this were justified—and it’s clearly not—this one suffers from glaring flaws that destroy any credibility that its results could have.

“This investigation is irrevocably tainted by bias. It was announced at a partisan political event, and it was significantly expanded after Speaker Vos’s airplane meeting with former President Trump.

“Justice Gableman has also made statements indicating that he had pre-judged the outcome. His false claim shortly after the 2020 election alone—that the election was stolen—should have led him to decline to participate in this investigation.

“In addition, this investigation isn’t being professionally or competently conducted. It’s clear that the investigators here are learning basics of election administration as they go.

“No serious investigator would conduct an investigation under these circumstances. And no one should treat the results of this investigation as credible.

“Here’s the bottom line: This fake investigation is an abuse of the legislature’s authority. And Wisconsin taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for this beginner’s guide to election administration and investigations. This is corrosive to our democracy.

“My request to Speaker Vos is simple: shut this fake investigation down.”