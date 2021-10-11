Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy Juan M. Ruiz

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset tomorrow, October 12, 2021, to honor Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy Juan M. Ruiz, who was attacked by a felony suspect last week.

Deputy Ruiz was injured in an attack while attempting to process a suspect for a felony warrant. The suspect assaulted Deputy Ruiz and left him unconscious and fled the scene. After a manhunt the suspect was apprehended by authorities after being shot in another altercation. Deputy Ruiz was transported to the hospital and put on life support, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

“Arizona is heartbroken over the loss of Deputy Juan M. Ruiz,” said Governor Ducey. “He served our state honorably for years, and his dedication to protecting others continues with the donation of his organs. He will always be remembered for his selfless sacrifice — and my deepest prayers are with Deputy Ruiz’s family and loved ones, as well as the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the entire law enforcement community. I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of his life and service.”

Flags will also be lowered on Wednesday, October 13, in honor of La Paz County Sgt. Michael Rudd, who was hit by a vehicle after a pursuit today. An official statement from the Governor will be released today.

On September 29, 2021, Governor Ducey attended the 47th Annual Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Service to honor fallen law enforcement professionals. Since then, three law enforcement professionals in Arizona have tragically died in the line of duty: Drug Enforcement Administration Group Supervisor Michael G. Garbo, Maricopa County Deputy Juan M. Ruiz and La Paz County Sgt. Michael Rudd.

