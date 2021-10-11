Submit Release
Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff To Honor La Paz County Sgt. Michael Rudd

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, October 13, 2021, to honor La Paz County Sgt. Michael Rudd, who was hit by a vehicle after a pursuit today. 

“Arizona deeply mourns the loss of Sgt. Michael Rudd,” said Governor Ducey. “For years, he protected the people of La Paz County and made Arizonans’ safety a top priority. I recently honored 17 fallen law enforcement professionals at the Peace Officers Memorial, and it was a sobering reminder of the danger these heroes face every day. Despite the danger, Sgt. Rudd wore the badge and worked hard to keep our communities safe. We will never forget his bravery, and our condolences are with his family, the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, and the law enforcement community. I’ve ordered flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of his service.”

Flags will be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, October 12, in honor of Maricopa County Deputy Juan M. Ruiz, who passed away today after being attacked by a felony suspect last week. The flags will be lowered on Wednesday, October 13, in honor of Sgt. Rudd. 

On September 29, 2021, Governor Ducey attended the 47th Annual Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Service to honor fallen law enforcement professionals. Since then, three law enforcement professionals in Arizona have tragically died in the line of duty: Drug Enforcement Administration Group Supervisor Michael G. Garbo, Maricopa County Deputy Juan M. Ruiz and La Paz County Sgt. Michael Rudd.

