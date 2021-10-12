Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,816 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Ford to Attend Golf Tournament Fundraiser for Human Trafficking Victims and Survivors

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he will attend Thursday’s golf tournament fundraiser hosted by advocacy group Supporting Our Survivors to raise money for victims and survivors of sex trafficking. The event will be held at Lakeridge Gold Course in Reno.

“I want to thank everyone for their work in putting together this special event,” said AG Ford. “It’s an example of how Nevadans care for their neighbors and work together to ensure victims and survivors get the support they need.”

All money raised from the event will be sent to Supporting our Survivors, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to assisting victims of human trafficking through financial allocation, services and programs. The nonprofit is made up of local volunteers and supported by the Office of the Attorney General and the Nevada Trucking Association.

Donations for victims and survivors of sex trafficking can be made at Supporting our Survivors’ website here.

To report instances of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Individuals may also call local authorities or the U.S. Department of Justice Hotline at 1-888-428-7581. To learn more about human trafficking, the warning signs and how you can help fight this epidemic, visit the Office of the Nevada Attorney General’s website here.

To make a tax-deductible donation to Nevada’s Victims of Human Trafficking Fund, visit the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services website here or call 775-684-400 or 702-486-4631.

###

You just read:

Attorney General Ford to Attend Golf Tournament Fundraiser for Human Trafficking Victims and Survivors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.