Attorney General Ford to Attend Golf Tournament Fundraiser for Human Trafficking Victims and Survivors

Carson City, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he will attend Thursday’s golf tournament fundraiser hosted by advocacy group Supporting Our Survivors to raise money for victims and survivors of sex trafficking. The event will be held at Lakeridge Gold Course in Reno.

“I want to thank everyone for their work in putting together this special event,” said AG Ford. “It’s an example of how Nevadans care for their neighbors and work together to ensure victims and survivors get the support they need.”

All money raised from the event will be sent to Supporting our Survivors, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to assisting victims of human trafficking through financial allocation, services and programs. The nonprofit is made up of local volunteers and supported by the Office of the Attorney General and the Nevada Trucking Association.

Donations for victims and survivors of sex trafficking can be made at Supporting our Survivors’ website here.

To report instances of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. Individuals may also call local authorities or the U.S. Department of Justice Hotline at 1-888-428-7581. To learn more about human trafficking, the warning signs and how you can help fight this epidemic, visit the Office of the Nevada Attorney General’s website here.

To make a tax-deductible donation to Nevada’s Victims of Human Trafficking Fund, visit the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services website here or call 775-684-400 or 702-486-4631.

