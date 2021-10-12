The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Pennsylvania Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2021 were exposed decades ago.
Unfortunately for residents of Pennsylvania, the state has a long history of mining asbestos as is evidenced by the 40+ known asbestos deposits contained within the state’s borders. As a result, Pennsylvania has the second-highest mesothelioma death rate in the United States. The highest mesothelioma death rates in the state occur in the areas surrounding Philadelphia and Pittsburgh thanks to Philadelphian industries such as textiles and shipping while Pittsburgh was a known steel production hub for decades.
Jobsites and locations with known asbestos exposure in Pennsylvania include, but are not limited to, Aliquippa High School, Aliquippa Junior High School, Harding Avenue Junior High School, Queen City Cleaners, Allegheny High School, Henry Phipps Mutual Training School, Eleventh Ward School, Western Penitentiary of Penna, Allen Laundry, Allentown High School, Allentown Hospital, Lehigh County Courthouse, Hess Brothers Warehouse, Central Catholic High School, Sacred Heart Hospital, Edith Furnace, Adrian Furnace, Allegheny Furnace, Altoona High School, Altoona Vocational Technology High School, Baker Elementary School, Bon Secours Holy Family Hospital, Curtin Elementary School, D.S. Keith Junior High School, Mercy Hospital, Wright Elementary School, St. Marks School, Lebanon Valley College, Lower Merion High School, Beaver County Home and Hospital, Beaver Falls Medical Center, Geneva College, Vaugh Sanitary Bakery, Bethlehem Steel Shipyard, Clearview Elementary School, Didier Station, Freedom High School, Lehigh University, Moravian College, St. Luke’s Hospital, Braddock General Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Bryn Mawr College, Harcum Junior College, Mermount Gardens, Butler County Memorial Hospital, Butler High School, Danville State Hospital, Peachbottom Nuclear Plant, Dubois Hospital, Ben Franklin Elementary School, Latrobe Hospital, Smoketown Elementary School, Thaddeus Stevens Industrial School, Bucknell University, Marywood College, Wilkes College, Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital, Meadowvale School, Lee Hospital, Garfield Junior High School, Indiana State Teachers College, University of Pennsylvania, Homer City Powerhouse, Hollidaysburg Power Station, Hershey Medical Center, Dauphin County Prison, Middletown Air Force Base, Harrisburg State Hospital, East Hempfield Elementary School, Westmoreland County Home for the Destitute, Greensburg Navy Propulsion Lab, Exton Mall, Barron College, Hamot Hospital, Mill Creek School, Elrama Powerhouse, Lincoln High School, Eddystone Powerhouse, Easton High School, Lafayette College and the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory.
Known companies with asbestos exposure in Pennsylvania include, but are not limited to, J. B. Veatch, Jones and Loughlin Steel Corporation, Ltv Steel, A. & S. Wilson Company, Allegheny City Electric Light Company, Allegheny Heating Company, America Steel Hoop Company, American Locomotive Company, American S. and W. Company, Baker Chaine and Wagon Iron Manufacturing Company, Boggs and Buhl, Carnegie Steel Company, D Lutz and Son Brewing Company, D. L. Clark Company, Penna Light, Heat and Power Company, P. Mcgraw and Wool Company, Oliver and Snyder Steel Company, National Lead and Oil Company, Mckinney Manufacturing Company, Marshall Kennedy Company, La Bell Works, Independent Brewing Company, Imperial Leather Company, H. J. Heinz and Company, George Hasley and Sons, Pennsylvania Light and Power Company, Pittsburgh Coal Company, Pittsburgh Forge and Iron Company, Pittsburgh Milling Company, Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, Pressed Steel Car Company, Westinghouse Air Brake Company, Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Company, Allegheny Gas Company, Carnegie-Illinois Steel Corporation, Crystal Ice Company, Schoen Pressed Steel Company, Pittsburgh Steel Company, Sheeling Pittsburgh Steel, Vesta Coal Company, Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Corporation, Air Products & Chemicals, Allen Products Company, Allentown and Kurtztown Traction Company, Allentown Portland Cement Company, Allentown Rapid Service Ice Company, Allentown-Bethlehem Gas Company, Amalgamated Silk Corporation, Bethlehem Steel Company, Blossom Products Corporation, Lehigh Valley Dairy, Lehigh Valley Portland Cement Company, Iowa Barbed Wire Company, International Motor Company, Horlacher Brewing Company, Haltenback and Stephens, H.H. Chrowder Company, General Electric Company, Friskies Pet Care Company, Inc., Eastern Industrial Insulation, Duggan & Marcon, Inc., Coplay Cement Manufacturing Company, Consolidated S. and W. Company, Bonney Forge & Tool, Lehigh Valley Traction Company, Lehigh Valley Transit Company, Lucent Technologies, Inc., Mack Truck, National Bond Insulators, Inc., Penn. Allen Port Cement Company, Ppl Electric Utilities Corporation, Sears Roebuck Company, Spirax-Sarco, Inc., Syntex Corporation, Thermal Engineering, Inc., Wertz Engineering Company, Western Electric Company, Altoona and Logan Valley Electric Railway Company, American Warming and Ventilating Company, Edison Electric Illuminating Company, Monougahela Melting Company, Penn Central Light and Power Company, Pennsylvania Electric Company, Pennsylvania Railroad Company, Amchem Products, Inc., Asbestos, Shingle, Slate and Sheathing Company, Certainteed Corporation, Keasbey and Mattison Company, Nicolet Industries, Palmerweld Fabricating Company, A.M. Byers Company, American Bridge Company, Armco Steel Corporation, Babcock and Wilcox Company, H.H. Robertson Company, Koppel Steel Company, National Electric Products Corporation, National Supply Company, United States Steel Corporation, Wycoff Steel, Whitehall Cement Company, Auto Car Company, Glen Alden Coal Company, Lehigh and Wilkes Barre Coal Company, Bangor Electric Light, Heat and Power Company, Blue Ridge Winkler Textile Company, Julius Kayser Company, Sterling Silk Glove Company, Bath Portland Cement Company, Keystone Portland Cement Company, Lehigh Portland Cement Company, Penn Allen Port Cement Company, Pennsylvania Cement Company, Eaton Corporation, Beaver Valley Traction Company, Curtis-Wright Corporation, Koppers Company, Inc., American Steel and Wire Company, American Ax and Tool Company, Armstrong Cork Company, Beaver Valley Traction Company, Beaver Wire Company, Hartman Steel Company, Ingram Richardson Company, Pittsburgh Railways Company, Pittsburgh Seamless Tube Company, Republic Steel Corporation, Standard Scale and Supply Company, Tate Jones Company, Union Drawn Steel Company, Valley Ice Company, Bellefonte Electric Company, Bellefonte Gas Company, Edison Electric Illuminating Company, Warner Company, American Car & Foundry Industries, Inc., Berwick Forge and Fabricating, Owens Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Wise Delicatessen Company, Wise Potato Chip Company, Wise Foods, Inc., Air Reduction Sales Company, Allied Chemical Corporation, Barrett Manufacturing Company, Bethlehem Fairfield Shipyard, Inc., Bethlehem Silk Company, Lehigh Valley Railroad Company, Pangborn Corporation, R. K. Laros Silk Company, Steelton and Highspire Railroad Company, Birdsboro Corporation, Corbits, Inc., Diamond Drill Machine Company, Bloomsburg Heating Company, Magee Carpet Company, Milco Undergarment Company, Merchants Coal Company, Ozenda Smokeless Coal Company, Somerset Smokeless Coal Company, Boyertown Burial Casket Company, Eastern Foundry Company, Kawecki Chemical Company, Penn Jersey Transmission Corporation, Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation, Labor Products and Ice Company, Braddock Electric Railway Company, Line Company, Pittsburgh Wire Company, Rochez Brothers & Supply Company, Bradford Supply Company, Dresser Manufacturing, Kendall Refining Company, Minard Run Oil Company, Petroleum Reclamation Company, Ryder & Richmond Oil Company, Speer Carbon Company, Tidewater Pipe Line Company, Union Dish Company, Wilson Fitzgibbons Oil Company, Witco Chemical Corporation, Zion Industries, Budd Company, Daring Paper Company, James Lees and Sons Company, Union Paving Company, American Cyanamid Company, Flaunery Bolt Company, General Ionics Corporation, Koppers Pittsburgh Company, Selden Company, Merchant Shipbuilding Corporation, Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Company, National Container Company, Paterson Parchment Paper Company, Philadelphia Piping & Equipment Company, Purex Corporation, Seaboard Container Corporation, Superior Zinc Corporation, Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, Hydro-Blast, Inc., Logan Iron and Steel Company, AK Steel, American Austin Car Company, American Bantam Car Company, Butler Light, Heat and Power Company, Forged Steel Wheel Company, H. Julius Klinger and Company, John F. Casey, Inc., John Tack & Sons, Pullman Standard Car Manufacturing Company, Rotoblast, Standard Steel Car Company, Steel Car Forge Company, Wayne Crouse, Inc., West Pennsylvania Traction Company, Gallery Chemical Corporation, Callery Chemical Company, Mine Safety Appliance Company, Schuylkill Forge Company, Allegheny Power Company, Allegheny Energy Supply Company, West Pennsylvania Power Company, Alon Engineering, Inc., Danville Stove and Manufacturing Company, Danville Structural Tubing Company, Mahoning Rolling Mill Company, Merck and Company, Montour Steel and Iron Company, North Branch Steel Company, Pennsylvania Brake Beam Company, Reading Iron Company, Donora Brewing Company, Union Steel Company, Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Company, Berwind White Coal Manufacturing Company, Buffalo and Susquehanna Coal and Coke Company, Burke, Parsons & Bowlby, Dubois Electric and Traction Company, Fitzpatrick Sheetmetal, Osborn Machine Company, Rochester and Pittsburgh Coal and Iron Company, Hunter Manufacturing, Roebling Steel, Marathon Company, Mechanical Insulation Company, Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa), American Iron and Steel Manufacturing Company, Cleaver Brooks Company, Lackawanna Iron and Steel, Lavino Furnace Company, Lebanon Blast Furnace Company, Lebanon Furnace Company, Lebanon Steam Company, Lebanon Valley Street Railway Company, Pennsylvania Bolt and Nut Company, Pennsylvania Steel Company, West End Rolling Mill Company, National Valve, Hunter Saw & Machine, New York State Electric & Gas Corporation, Peoples Natural Gas Company, American Locomotive Company, Kennametal, Inc., Latrobe Brewing Company, Latrobe Construction, Latrobe Electric Steel Company, Latrobe Forge & Spring, Inc., Latrobe Steel Company, Railway Steel Spring Company, Vanadium Alloy Steel Company, Advanced Specialty Company, American Clean Tile Company, Inc., J. W. Rex Company, Rolle Manf Company, Shelly Brothers, Inc., Zenith Corporation, American Paper Products Company, Armstrong Contracting & Supply, Armstrong World Industries, Burle Industries, Inc., Carbon Malleable Company, Citizens Electric Light, Heat and Power Company, Conestoga Traction Company, Consolidated Cigar Company, Everets and Overdeer, Hamilton Watch Company, Pennsylvania Iron Company, National Borax Company, Lancaster Malleable Castings Company, Lancaster County Railway and Light Company, Howmet Corporation, Howe Sound Company, Quaker State Metals Company, Radio Corporation of America (RCA), Reese Metal Products Corporation, Schick, Inc., Sprenger Brewing Company, Sinclair Koppers Company, Freebrook Corporation, Kittanning Ceramics Company, Kittanning Plate Glass Company, Linde Air Products Company, Bartels Brewing Company, Culpe Industrial Insulation Company, D. L. and W. Railroad Company, Kingston Coal Company, W. G. Payne and Company, Cochrane D&V Crane Corporation, Pennsalt Chemicals Corporation, White Pigment Corporation, A. J. Haws and Sons, Ltd., Cambria Iron Company, Cambria Leasing Corporation, Cambria Steel Company, Crane Company, National Radiator Company, Lorain Steel Company, Johnson Company, Pennsylvania Public Service Corporation, Semet Solvay Company, Universal Electric & Manufacturing Company, Castanea Paper Company, Willamette Industries, New York & Pennsylvania Company, Inc., G. B. Markle and Company, Jeddo Highland Coal Company, Elliott Turbomachinery Company, Inc., General Tire & Rubber Company, Jeannette Glass Company, Jeannette Shade & Novelty Company, Model Laundry and Dry Cleaning Company, Pennsylvania Rubber Company, Jersey Cereal Food Company, Westmoreland Coal Company, Pennsylvania Gas Coal Company, National Forge and Ordnance Company, Bowman Trucking, Hetrick and Wilson, Indiana Cold Storage and Ice Company, Indiana Erie Company, Indiana Provision Company, Mccreary Tire & Rubber Company, Glenn M. Baker Heating & Plumbing, Hudwood Irwin Company, Inc., Mesta Machine Company, United Engineering & Foundry Company, Edison International, Ambrose Augusterfer Corporation, Mclanahan Corporation, Hershey Chocolate Corporation, Hershey Foods Corporation, A. Barletta & Sons, A. Pardee and Company, Beryllium Corporation, Duplan Corporation, Duplan Silk Corporation, E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Electric Auto-Lite Company, Evans Colliery Company, Hazleton Brick Company, Hazleton Electric Light and Power Company, Jere Woodring and Company, Lehigh Coal Navigation Company, Lehigh Industrial Power Company, Lehigh Navigation Electric Company, Amp, Inc., Central Iron and Steel Company, Columbia Rolling Mill Company, Fanny Farmers Candy Manufacturing, Glen Gery Shale Brick Company, Lochiel Rolling Mill Company, Kim-Bob Construction, Jacoby Heating, Inc., J. W. Koch Company, J. D. Fenny Company, Harrisburg Light and Power Company, Harrisburg Steel, Novingers, Inc., Paxton Electric Company, Paxton Iron and Steel Company, Phoenix Iron and Steel Company, Trw, Inc., Tuscarora Oil Company, Ltd., Tyrone Iron Company, Union Carbide Corporation, Hanover Power Company, A.G. Vento Plumbing Company, Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad Company, Chicago Bridge & Iron Company, Greenville Steel Car Company, Mercer County Light Company, Shelby Steel Tube Company, Atlantic Crushed Coke Company, Jamison Coal and Coke Company, Kelly and Jones Company, Keystone Coal and Coke Company, Wayne Construction Company, Allegheny By Product Coke Company, American Axe and Tool Company, Gulf Oil Corporation, Jayval Marine Corporation, Gulf Refining Company, American Lace Manufacturing Company, Leicester Continental Mills Company, Wilson H. Brown, Inc., Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, Franklin Quality Refining Company, Hooples and Townsend Company, W. M. H. Rorer Company, Fawcus Machine Company, Ford City Foundry and Machine Company, Sharon Steel Corporation, Farrell Steel Works and Furnaces, Fairless Steel, F.A. Pavlick, American Can, M.H. Detrick, A.I.W. Frank Corporation, Foote Mineral Company, Cresmer Fence Company, Isabella Furnace Company, Keystone Asbestos-Magnesia Company, McConnell Asbestos and Covering Company, Spaug Chalfaut and Company, Scott Paper Company, Baldwin Automotive, Ball Engine Company, Detroit Steel Products Company, Erie Coke Company, Erie County Electric Company, Erie Electric Motor Company, Erie Forge and Steel Company, Erie Lighting Company, McEnery Company, Lovell Manufacturing Company, Laco-McMullen Company, Inc., International Paper Company, Interlake Iron Company, Hammermill Paper Company, H.T. Watson Company, G.A.F. Corporation, F.H. Kalbfleisch, Perry Iron Company, Quint Corporation, Sans Corporation, Skinner Engine Company, Wellman-Seaver Morgan Company, Whiting Corporation, Zurn Industries, R. L. Miller, Duquesne Light Company, Equitable Gas Company, Matthiessen and Hegeler Zinc Company, Orion Power Holdings, Inc., Blaw-Knox Company, Ellwood City Forge Corporation, Boeing Company, Eddystone Manufacturing Company, General Steel Castings Corporation, Heppenstall Forge Eddystone Company, Midvale Heppenstall Company, Alpha Portland Cement Company, Ashland Emery and Corumdum Company, Chipman Knitting Company, Eastern Affiliated Services Corporation, Eastern Pennsylvania Power Company, Easton Gas and Electric Company, Elementis Pigments, Inc., Harrisburg Foundry and Machine Company, Ingersoll Rand Company, Ingersoll Sergeant and Drill Company, Lehigh Water Company, Northampton Traction Company, Northern Ore Company, Pennsylvania Utilities Company, Pfizer, Inc., R. and H. Simon, Taylor Wharton Iron and Steel Company, Peoples Consolidated Service Corporation, Double Woven Corporation of America, Erie Railroad Company, Pennsylvania Coal Company, Lehigh Engineering Company, Dolph Coal Company and Dunmon Iron and Steel Company.
