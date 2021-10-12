York County Pennsylvania Holds First Ever Online Sheriff's Sale via Realauction.com
YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, US, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The York County Sheriff’s Office held their first ever online Sheriff Sale auction, hosted by Realauction.com, on Monday October 4th. The sale was a definite success, with over $800K in third party sales and 70% of properties sold. Moving online has helped the county to eliminate large public gatherings, plus save time and money over traditional live sales.
“We were happy to provide this easy to use, cost efficient solution to our bidders,” said Chief Deputy Steven Diehl. “We also had several out of state bidders – proving that the online platform is bringing a much larger audience to our auction.” York County's next online sale is scheduled for December 6, 2021.
Interested bidders may register on the dedicated York County Sheriff Sale Website, found at https://york.pa.realforeclose.com/. In order to participate, all bidders must complete the online bidder registration and place a deposit equal to 10% of their total estimated high bid. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable, & refunded upon request if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Assessment and Tax Claim Office.
Free bidder training classes are held regularly via webinar by Realauction.com. Attendance is by registration only. To register, please contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2004. Serving over 350 counties in 11 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit the Realauction.com website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325.
