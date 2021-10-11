Tim Davis Earns the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP) Designation
Katy, Texas Retirement Advisor Earns National DesignationKATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Davis, President of Davis Capital Corp., has met all the requirements to earn the designation Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP®). These credentials are attained by completing rigorous college courses, satisfying experience requirements, and strict ethical codes.
The RICP® advisor helps to identify retirement income needs and objectives relative to the client’s lifestyle goals in retirement. With the growing number of workers nearing or entering retirement, there is an increased demand for advisors who can guide people in the optimal use of their assets during retirement to identify and mitigate risks and provide a reliable income that can last for a lifetime.
Mr. Davis, the founder of Davis Capital Corp., has a broad range of education and experience to advise clients on their personal financial risks and retirement income strategies. He earned a BBA degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin. In addition to the RICP®, Tim has earned the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) designation and the Certified Employee Benefit Specialist (CEBS). He has been advising clients for over 30 years.
