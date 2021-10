ArtRevSol & Trapp on Demand Ent. Present Din Dinero | "Left Hand 50" | Music Service

ArtRevSol and Trapp On-Demand present the Atlanta native, Din Dinero, and his latest release “Left Hand 50”.

And you still aint see enough of me My bank roll on another league A different time a different speed Whole another player different league” — Din Dinero

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtRevSol and Trapp On-Demand presentThe Atlanta, GA native, Din Dinero , and his latest feature “ Left Hand 50 ”.“Left Hand 50” is another banger off the street’s most demanded mixtape, "BankNote II Feet In"."Left Hand 50," is produced by Bo Diesel and brings us a braggadocio-style anthem for all those getting to the money.Make sure to check back often for new release updates from Din Dinero, merch, pop-up shops, and market visits bringing Din Dinero to a city near you.All Links: https://linktr.ee/Din_Dinero Contact Info: trappod.ent@gmail.com

Din Dinero | "Left Hand 50" | (Official Audio)