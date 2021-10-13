ArtRevSol & Trapp on Demand Ent. Present Din Dinero | "Left Hand 50" | Music Service

Submit Release
ArtRevSol & Trapp on Demand Ent. Presents Din Dinero | "Left Hand 50" | Music Service

trapp on demand logo

Din Dinero

ArtRevSol and Trapp On-Demand present the Atlanta native, Din Dinero, and his latest release “Left Hand 50”.

And you still aint see enough of me My bank roll on another league A different time a different speed Whole another player different league”
— Din Dinero
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol and Trapp On-Demand present

The Atlanta, GA native, Din Dinero, and his latest feature “Left Hand 50”.

“Left Hand 50” is another banger off the street’s most demanded mixtape, "BankNote II Feet In".

"Left Hand 50," is produced by Bo Diesel and brings us a braggadocio-style anthem for all those getting to the money.

Make sure to check back often for new release updates from Din Dinero, merch, pop-up shops, and market visits bringing Din Dinero to a city near you.

All Links: https://linktr.ee/Din_Dinero

Contact Info: trappod.ent@gmail.com

Din Dinero | "Left Hand 50" | (Official Audio)

