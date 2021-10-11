Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 1400 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect threatened the victim and took property from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, October 10, 2021, 37 year-old Ricardo Campbell, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).