DLNR News Release: 2021-2022 Game bird hunting season opens through January 2022

(HONOLULU)- The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces the opening of the 2021-2022 Game Bird Hunting Season on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The fall game bird hunting season will run through Sunday, January 30, 2022. To comply with federal mandates, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and to meet current state regulations, the last day for hunting mourning dove will be January 16, 2022. A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands.

Detailed information on hunting units on each island, open days, and other instructions can be found on the DOFAW website under “Hunting Announcements”.

PRIVATELY OWNED LANDS are open to game bird hunting on weekends, State Holidays, and Wednesdays – Thursdays for Units A, G, PTA, and private lands during the regular game bird hunting season, November 6, 2021, through January 30, 2022, with landowner permission and in accordance with HAR Chapter13-122.

FOR ALL AREAS STATEWIDE:

All game bird hunters should be familiar with Title 13, Chapter 122 “Rules Regulating Game Bird Hunting”. Hunters will be required to check-in and out at established hunter check stations or through the OuterSpatial mobile application unless otherwise indicated above. Landowners’ permission is required when seeking to hunt on private land.

PLEASE PREVENT WILDFIRES BY NOT PARKINGOR DRIVING IN TALL GRASS OR BRUSH! Report fires to 911.

Support wildlife conservation: Report game law violators to the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) by calling 643-DLNR (-3567) or find out how to download the DOCARE Tip application on this webpage: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/docare/ . Further information may be obtained by contacting statewide DOFAW offices at the following phone numbers: Kaua‘i: 274-3433; O‘ahu: 587-0166; Maui: 984-8100; Molokaʻi: 553-1745; Lāna‘i: 565-7916; Hilo: 974-4221; Kamuela: 887-6063.

