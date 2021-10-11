Data Converter Market 2021 : Actually a Good Investment Option in Current Scenario, Report
Increasing usage of smart devices, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and developments, are major factors driving the data converters marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for measurement & text solutions, increasing demand for high-resolution images in healthcare applications, and the rising acceptance of innovative data acquisition systems is driving the growth of data converter market. In addition, increasing usage of data converter to enhance efficiency of organization by working on compatibility and storage of silos of data is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the adoption of IoT technology, increasing penetration of connected devices, and the growing digitization in the industrial sectors is boosting the growth of data converter market. However, advancement of low power consumption data converters and the lack of knowledge about using the smart devices restricts growth of market. Contrarily, increase in developing innovative high-performance communication applications and several network infrastructure manufacturers is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the data converter market.
Major players include Analog Devices Inc.,Fujitsu Ltd., Intersil Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Synopsys Inc., and Texas Instruments Incorporated
Impact of COVID-19 on Data Converter Market:
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost all countries around the globe, with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the disease are already starting to be felt, and expected to significantly affect the global data converter market in 2020.
• Though governments have imposed lockdowns to contain spread of the virusall businesses have moved to online for their operations, thus many organizations are adopting data converter software to increase their customer base which is propelling the growth of the market.
