Cloud CRM Market Statistics 2021: Top Impacting Factors, Global Opportunity Analysis by 2027

Cloud CRM Market

The strict government compliance and the rise in digitalization are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global cloud CRM market.

Various factor such as increased digitalization, government compliances and increased demand for customer relationship management in nonprofit vertical boosts the growth of the cloud CRM market globally. Moreover, adoption of cloud-based services in education and healthcare, rise in the demand for digital payments, reduced operational cost, low deployment cost, improved efficiency are some of the key driving factors for the growth of this market. However, the privacy, immune to cyber thefts and may hinder the growth of the market. Rising demand of cloud-based CRM in healthcare, education and startup with new product launch is expected to offer multiple opportunities for the market. Key Market Players: Microsoft Corp., Oracle Inc., SAP SSE, SugarCRM Inc., Salesforce Corp., Google Inc., Workday Inc., IBM Corp., Workday Inc., Citrix Corp. Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud CRM Market: • The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the globe. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods as well as resources in various countries has disrupted supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. This, has led to delay in supply of electronic components required in manufacturing of the network equipment. • Companies have continued to expand cloud services and application development service during the pandemic. Before the pandemic took hold, various organizations were providing manual release of applications to customers.