Altec Highlighting How Companies Can Manage Their New Hybrid Workforces Efficiently with DocLink During Community Summit
Visit booth #1006 to see our new D365 Business Central integration and learn how DocLink can help you go paperless and automate processes in every department
DocLink is a powerful extension to any Dynamics solution that can help companies manage their hybrid workforces with faster approvals, no missed deadlines, and reduced human errors in AP & beyond.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, will be showcasing its DocLink solution this week, October 12-14, during the 2021 Dynamics Community Summit in Houston, TX.
— Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Management
Attendees are encouraged to visit Altec’s booth, #1006, to learn how to extend the power of any Dynamics ERP. DocLink technical experts will be on hand to answer questions about how to manage business processes more efficiently with employees working from home and in the office. Visitors can also get a real-time demo of our new D365 Business Central integration announced yesterday. This addition to DocLink’s comprehensive list of ERP integrations ensures that companies have the utmost flexibility to add or continue using DocLink, no matter what ERP they are using. DocLink can be implemented both on-premise and in the cloud, and offers seamless integrations with both legacy and cloud ERPs.
Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Management for Altec said, “DocLink has been instrumental to our customers as they navigate ongoing pandemic business challenges, and if we’ve learned anything it’s that companies can survive and thrive with employees working from anywhere. DocLink is a powerful extension to any Dynamics solution that can help companies manage their new hybrid workforces. With DocLink, companies can capture and index all documents, easily search and retrieve documents from any device, build powerful workflows to streamline business processes, and automate the delivery of content in a variety of methods. The business impacts are tangible; faster approval cycles, no more missed deadlines, and reduced human errors in AP and across the enterprise. This conference is an excellent opportunity for attendees to meet with us to discuss how to spend less time managing their data and gain improved efficiency, visibility and control in all aspects of their business.”
About DocLink
As a Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) product, DocLink has achieved Microsoft Corporation’s highest standards for partner-developed software solutions. Delivering tight integration to all Microsoft Dynamics ERP solutions, DocLink allows companies to digitally transform how their businesses operate by automating business processes and creating significant efficiencies. Taking everything digital results in a paperless and touchless environment that allows for faster approvals, less data entry and human errors, and overall time and cost savings.
About Altec
Altec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
Sari Gallagher
Altec
+1 949-727-1248
sarigallagher@altec-inc.com