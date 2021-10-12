NHPCO Partners with Empathy to Strengthen Care for Families After Loss of a Loved One
A New Platform Providing Support to Families Coping with the Emotional and Logistical Aspects of Grief will be Offered to NHPCO Provider Members
The Empathy app is a valuable addition to the resources and support that hospice bereavement programs already offer to those they care for.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) is proud to welcome Empathy as a new partner. Through this partnership, Empathy will help advance NHPCO’s efforts to lead person- and family-centered care in the U.S. by offering logistical support, emotional guidance, and continuity of care to families suffering the loss of a loved one.
Every year, three million people die in the U.S., leaving behind tens of millions of grieving family members. Empathy was created to help these families deal with the challenges they face – not just the pain of loss, but all the practical and logistical issues that come with it. Experts estimate that it takes over 500 hours for bereaved families to settle the final affairs of a loved one following their passing. Empathy designed its app to ease the burden for every family, putting the control back in their hands and giving them practical tools to navigate the hardest time in their lives.
“Loss is overwhelming on its own – add in the fact that families must tackle piles of bureaucracy immediately after losing their loved one, and suddenly, loss becomes incredibly more difficult,” said Empathy Co-Founder and CEO Ron Gura. “The logistics that surround a loved one’s passing should be as easy and intuitive as possible, but instead they are confusing, expensive, and emotionally draining. As the leading platform for supporting families through loss, Empathy is humbled to empower families through this difficult process, easing their burden while providing some clarity and peace of mind.”
Through the easy-to-use app, developed in collaboration with social workers and bereavement experts, Empathy gives families emotional support alongside the practical guidance and tools they need to prioritize and handle every task that comes when a loved one passes.
“Empathy is innovating the end-of-life industry by providing this essential application that will ease some of the burdens bereaved families face. We’re proud that they are joining NHPCO to provide a valuable tool to help families and caregivers with the challenges that go along with the death of a loved one,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach.
Gura added, “We are honored to partner with NHPCO, an organization that prides itself on setting high standards in the hospice field. We look forward to providing a new resource to its members and together, meet families where they are and support them through whatever challenges they face, in a holistic way. We believe technology plays a vital role in both guiding families through loss and ensuring they have the time and a supportive environment to focus on their emotional well-being and those close to them.”
As hospice and palliative care providers know so well, losing a loved one is hard enough, and the experience of loss begins well before the actual death. Empathy helps families with everything that comes next, providing them with emotional support, actionable guidance, and tools for all the planning, organizing, and logistical tasks they face along the way.
“The Empathy app is a valuable addition to the resources and support that hospice bereavement programs already offer to those they care for,” noted Banach. “We look forward to working with Empathy to redefine quality and continuous care for the industry at large.”
As part of this partnership, qualified NHPCO members will be given the opportunity to offer a co-branded version of the Empathy app to the families they serve and support. Learn more by visiting Empathy’s website at www.empathy.com/nhpco.
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families. Visit www.nhpco.org.
About Empathy
Empathy’s mission is to help families deal with loss, incorporating both emotional and logistical support for the families in their time of need. Powered by technology and driven by purpose, Empathy’s application simplifies and streamlines end-of-life bureaucracy with personalized plans and grief support. Launched in 2021 and headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv, Empathy was founded by Ron Gura and Yonatan Bergman and is backed by VC firms General Catalyst and Aleph. To receive more information about Empathy’s app, visit www.Empathy.com.
