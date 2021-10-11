Submit Release
Game and fish investigating mule deer poached north of Green River

Green River -

Game and fish is seeking information about a doe mule deer that was shot and left to waste on Saturday Oct. 2.  Justin Dodd, Green River game warden responded to a report of a doe mule deer that had been shot and left along the east shore of the Green River across from Pioneer Trails picnic ground.

Anyone with information on this wildlife violation can report tips or suspicious activity by calling the Stop Poaching Hotline 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847), by texting keyword WGFD and your message to TIP411 (847-411), reporting online, or contacting Green River game warden Justin Dodd at 307-875-3225 ext. 8609. 

- WGFD -

 

