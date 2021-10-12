GEMXX CORPORATION SECURES SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH TVSN EXPANDING ITS PRESENTS IN THE ASIA PACIFIC
GEMXX CORP (OTCMKTS:GEMZ)
This supply contract is a fundamental step in the companys expansion plans for the Asia Pacific corridor, GEMXX Ammolite products now have a presence in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Beijing, Singapore and Sydney”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV / October 12, 2021/ GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) GEMZ; “the Company”), a leader in the Ammolite Gems mine to market segment is pleased to announce that the company has secured the TVSN Australian Shopping Channel Ammolite supply contract.
“This supply contract is a fundamental step in the company’s expansion plans for the Asia Pacific corridor, GEMXX Ammolite products now have a presence in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Beijing, Singapore and Sydney” commented Jay Maull, CEO and President of GEMXX Corporation.
The World’s most recognized Ammolite expert and Canadian influencer Kenneth Bradley will host 6 Ammolite events annually in October, December, February, April, June and August, with the next being October 13th 2021. For specific show times please visit www.tvsn.com.au
ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION
GEMXX is a public traded, mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining, production and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including excavation, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. GEMXX has over 160 years of combined Ammolite management, operations and sales experience. The teams’ experience covers every aspect of the Ammolite business ensuring maximum control of the company’s product development, quality control and profits. GEMXX management is proud of their environmental stewardship and ethical mining and production standards as the company sets the standard in quality and customer service, providing exquisite fine jewelry and extremely rare, natural decor pieces to customers around the world.
ABOUT TVSN
TVSN is Australia and New Zealand's favourite TV shopping network, showcasing all your favourite products, prestigious brands and international trends. Browse through our Fashion, Health, Beauty, Kitchen, Electronics, Homewares and Jewellery departments all from the comfort of your home, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our shows are an exhilarating ride through product features and benefits, brand stories, the product's journey to TVSN, international guests, customer testimonials, how-to’s, demonstrations, the odd blooper and of course lots of fun, laughter and sometimes even tears!
