floLIVE, Quectel, and the IoT M2M Council (IMC) Introduce the 1st Annual IoT Social Impact Award
The IoT Social Impact Award Will Recognize Innovative Projects That Deliver Social Impact
The Award offers an opportunity to recognize IoT projects that address some of the world’s most complex challenges and deliver tangible social impact”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE, a revolutionary provider of cloud-based global cellular connectivity services for IoT use cases, has partnered with Quectel Wireless Solutions and The IoT M2M Council (IMC) to launch the IoT Social Impact Award.
The Award will recognize IoT projects that harness creative problem-solving and innovation to deliver the greatest social impact. Projects from all industries are welcome, including solutions to challenges in global public health, marine and wildlife conservation, hunger and food security, environmental and sustainability, global human rights, social and economic development, clean and sustainable energy, education, and improving accessibility for the disabled. The initiative is open to individual developers, startups, and large enterprises.
Entries opened on October 4th, 2021, submissions close on November 26th, 2021, and judging ends on December 6th, 2021. The Award shortlist will be announced on January 6th, 2022, and the winner on March 1st, 2022.
Shortlisted entries will receive free floLIVE and Quectel kits to help build their POC project. floLIVE's kit includes 10 SIM cards with 1GB per SIM card for a year, and Quectel will provide EVB Kits.
The Award winner will receive 500 SIM cards with 1GB per SIM card a year from floLIVE along with a free subscription to floNET, the world’s first cloud-native, Software-Defined Connectivity (SDC) platform. The winner will also receive full press coverage across all IMC marketing platforms that reach over 53,000 IoT professionals.
The judging panel is made of IoT professionals from across the globe who bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise.
The judging panel includes:
Tom Rebbeck, a Partner at Analysys Mason
Anne Hoyer, a Strategic Advisor in digital innovation
Robin Duke Woolley, the CEO of Beecham Research
Dan Shey, the Vice President of Enabling Platforms at ABI Research
Tracy Hopkins, Global IoT Evangelist and Executive Business Consultant
Alexander Bufalino, the Vice President of Marketing at Quectel Wireless Solutions
Rony Cohen, the Co-Founder and Head of Business Development at floLIVE
Keith Kreisher, the Executive Director of The IoT M2M Council (IMC)
“We’re pleased to partner with Quectel and The IMC to launch the First Annual IoT Social Impact Award. IoT is at the heart of what we do and the cornerstone of what we believe is the next major shift in the way the world uses technology,” said Rony Cohen, co-founder and head of business development at floLIVE.
“The Award offers an opportunity to recognise IoT projects that address some of the world’s most complex challenges and deliver tangible social impact,” adds Cohen. “We’re honoured to have a panel of IoT expert judges around the globe. Their knowledge and experience will be instrumental in identifying the most promising and effective socially impactful projects.”
For more information on the IoT Social Impact Award, visit iotsocialimpact.com.
