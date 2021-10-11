Elite Builders & Management Awarded Entire Miscellaneous Steel Contract at Bronx Point
M/WBE steel contractor and design-build firm to fabricate and install guard rails, exterior mesh rails and more, 542-unit affordable income projectBRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRONX, N.Y. (October 8, 2021) – Elite Builders & Management (“EBM”), a New York-based M/WBE design-build company specializing in ornamental, structural, and miscellaneous steel, has been named the exclusive miscellaneous steel provider for Bronx Point, an affordable income residential and mixed-use project being developed as a public-private partnership comprising L+M Development Partners, Type A Projects, BronxWorks, and the City of New York. Located in the South Bronx, adjacent to the Harlem River waterfront, the project will encompass 542 units of permanently affordable housing, open public space with waterfront concourse, early childhood space, outdoor science space, and official home of the Universal Hip-Hop Museum.
For the construction of the project, EBM will be responsible for approximately 2,000 linear feet of free-standing guard rails and ramp rails throughout the building, as well as handrails for ADA-compliant ramps. In addition, EBM is fabricating and installing mesh guard rails on the second-floor terrace, 500 feet of exterior mesh rails, and 400 feet of free-standing guard rails in the stair shafts. The Company will also install the steel-dunnage platforms for the cooling towers, ramp rails for six smoke hatches and bulkheads, stairs in the elevator shafts and mechanical room, and all of the pit and hatch ladders.
“Being a part of this project and knowing the impact it will make on immediate and surrounding areas is extremely gratifying,” says Christella Xu, President of EBM, “Bronx Point is our second affordable income project this year for L+M and we are honored to be part of a group bringing so many benefits to this community in terms of housing, education, recreation, and entertainment.”
Adds John Chalkias, EBM’s Chief of Design, “The scope of our assignment is extensive, and we are proud to be an integral part of the construction team. Our miscellaneous steel will reinforce both the safety and the beauty of the building, so every detail is being critically and meticulously addressed from design through fabrication.”
The architect for the building is S9 Architecture and the open space is designed by Marvel Architects and Abel Bainnson Butz. The 530,000-square-foot development will include more than 56,000 square feet of educational and community space, and more than 12,000 square feet of retail space. The development team includes Type A Projects, a WBE developer, and the project will meet a 35 percent M/WBE participation goal. Located on City-owned land, Bronx Point is being financed by public and private sources, including the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), the New York City Housing Development Corporation (HDC), Empire State Development, Wells Fargo, and additional private funding.
# # #
About Elite Builders & Management ("EBM")
Elite Builders & Management is an M/WBE design-build company that provides high-quality, customized, steel fabrications and installation for projects of all sizes. With a focus on commercial, residential, municipal, and institutional facilities projects in multiple capacities, among its multi-faceted service lines are general contracting and project management. EBM offers premium services commencing with a state-of-the-art fabrication shop. Its projects are executed by a dedicated and skilled team offering years of professional experience and recognized for their ability to prioritize and remain organized even when conditions become demanding.
EBM offers a single point of contact that minimizes risks, maximizes efficiency, and keeps costs low. Its management team, comprising Christella Xu, President, Alex Chalkias, Vice President, and, John Chalkias, Chief of Design, work hand-in-hand to set goals, foresee and define potential issues, identify opportunities, study alternatives, and provide immediate and collaborative solutions.
About L+M Development Partners
At L+M Development Partners, working together to build stronger communities is our mission. Our “double bottom line” philosophy means that we measure success not only in financial returns, but also by the positive impacts we make in the communities we serve.
Founded in 1984, L+M is a full-service real estate development firm that develops, invests, constructs, and manages properties with industry-leading innovation. Most recently ranked #17 on Affordable Housing Finance’s Top 50 Developers list nationwide, L+M is responsible for approximately $10 billion in development and investment, and has acquired, built, or preserved nearly 35,000 high-quality residential units in New York’s tristate area, Washington, D.C., the West Coast and Gulf Coast regions.
Please visit our website for more information: http://lmdevpartners.com.
Julia Levin
Alexander Marketing Corp
email us here
+1 7162896424