The Osmosis.org Raise the Line Podcast Reaches 200 Episode Milestone
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by CEO, Shiv Gaglani, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rishi Desai, the Osmosis.org Raise the Line podcast recently aired its 200th episode after launching just 18 months prior during the first wave of COVID-19. The podcast, which has a 4.9 star rating on Apple Podcasts, explores solutions to strengthen the capacity of our healthcare system during the current pandemic and beyond by gleaning insights from top experts in the areas of healthcare, education, policy, and technology.
Recently featured podcast guests include:
Elizabeth Iro, Chief Nursing Officer at the World Health Organization, spoke to our listeners about critical issues such as vaccine hesitancy, vaccine equity, and the importance of having nurses fully involved in setting COVID response policy. She is a leader who sees a future of greater connection between nurses and midwives internationally to advance their impact and also serve as a source of psychological support.
Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health, who has become one of the leading medical figures in the nation, sharing evidence-based information and insights in a clear and helpful way through hundreds of interviews with TV, print, and radio journalists. Dr. Jha emphasized the power of information ecosystems, stating, “We have to find ways of reaching out to people who live outside our information ecosystem and engaging them. I think combatting misinformation is the biggest challenge of our time.”
Dr. Zeke Emanuel, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and Special Advisor to Director General of the World Health Organization spoke about healthcare reform, how we can simplify the U.S. healthcare system, and ways to distribute vaccines more ethically. He attests, “Trying to anticipate our problems and trying to solve them: That's been an approach I like to say has fueled my career.”
Other distinguished guests on Raise the Line include: Anne Wojcicki, CEO of 23andMe, Chelsea Clinton, Vice Chair of The Clinton Foundation, and Garth Graham, Global Head of Healthcare & Public Health Partnerships at Google/YouTube.
Raise the Line Producer, Michael Carrese, said, “Taken in total, our guests are giving listeners both a broad and deep look at unprecedented changes underway in the U.S. and global healthcare systems. It’s an honor to support Shiv and Rishi as they skillfully draw out valuable insights from the impressive collection of guests we’ve been fortunate to have on the show.”
To listen to the podcast, please visit www.osmosis.org/raisethelinepodcast.
About:
Osmosis.org is a leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of over 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. For more information, visit http://www.Osmosis.org.
About:
Osmosis.org is a leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of over 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. For more information, visit http://www.Osmosis.org.
