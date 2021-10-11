Maryland State Police Investigating Separate Fatal Crashes In Cecil County

October 11, 2021

(NORTH EAST, MD) — Maryland State Police are investigating a pair of fatal crashes that occurred over the weekend in Cecil County.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack were dispatched to MD 272 in the vicinity of Lums Road in North East, Maryland for a reported crash involving a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Guadalupe Paniagua, 24, of Elkton Maryland, was traveling southbound on MD 272, north of Lums Road. At that time a pedestrian, later identified as Nicole Robinson, 39, of Elkton, Maryland, entered the roadway and was struck by the Chevrolet.

A Cecil County Emergency Services paramedic declared Robinson deceased at the scene. With the assistance of Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and troopers from the JFK Highway Barrack, the roadway was closed for approximately 2.5 hours for collision investigators to conduct their reconstruction. Once the entire investigation is complete it will be submitted to and then reviewed by the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges will be filed in the case.

Four hours later, at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called again to a scene of a crash in the same area on MD 272. The investigation of this crash determined it involved two vehicles in a head-on collision.

According to a preliminary investigation, a red 2019 Jeep Cherokee, operated by David Hubley, 60, of Magnolia, Delaware, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of MD 272. The Jeep collided head-on with a red Ford F-250, operated by Luke Mahan, 21, of Elkton, Maryland, which was traveling in lane two of northbound MD 272.

Hubley succumbed to his injuries related to the crash. Passengers from both vehicles were transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of their injuries. Impaired driving has not been ruled out as a factor in this crash. The roadway was again closed down for this accident reconstruction with the assistance of the State Highway Administration for approximately three hours.

Additional witnesses to either of these collisions are asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996–7800.