Marker Trax Announces their First IGT Integration at Graton Resort and Casino
EINPresswire.com/ -- The recent announcement of Marker Trax’s integration with International Game Technology (IGT) and its' robust and proven IGT ADVANTAGE® casino management system will fuel the expansion of Marker Trax cashless casino markers to Graton Resort and Casino, located in Sonoma County, California.
Greg Sarris, Chairman, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria said, “We are delighted to bring this cashless and safe solution to our valued customers. Debuting the Marker Trax and IGT partnership at Graton Resort and Casino, is exciting and consistent with our commitment to bring innovation and convenience to our gaming experience.”
“Graton Resort and Casino, owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, is an amazing opportunity to debut our integration with IGT in the evolution of Marker Trax. Working with these valued partners we look forward to further expanding our commitment to offering the convenience of Marker Trax to the gaming industry,” said Charlie Skinner, Marker Trax COO.
Through an interface with IGT ADVANTAGE and their Resort Wallet™, Graton Resort and Casino will offer a convenient cashless solution to issuing casino markers to their valued customers. This interface will offer approved funds immediately at the customer’s favorite slot or video poker machine.
Customers can apply for Marker Trax online or through a user-friendly mobile app. Qualified players are approved in minutes and can self-manage their cashless Marker Trax account via a Player Dashboard. The ability to link a bank account and enable ACH payments is not only convenient for the customer but relieves pressure on the operator’s cage operation.
Enrollment in Marker Trax is always free and allows customers to access their cashless advances without ever leaving their game. The flexibility of Marker Trax allows customers to move throughout the gaming floor using their player loyalty card and associated pin to access funds. The requirement to be a member of the operator’s Player Loyalty Program enhances benefits extended to members and provides another pipeline to grow the operator’s database.
Gary Ellis Founder and CEO of Marker Trax said, “The opportunity to debut our integration with our great partners at IGT and Graton Resort and Casino is a key milestone in our commitment to streamline the casino credit experience for operators and gaming customers.”
About Marker Trax
Marker Trax is a cashless, digital alternative to a casino marker. The product is the first of its kind to offer regulatory-compliant casino marker technology that reduces the risk of issuing advances. Developed and patented by the company’s founder, Gary Ellis, in 2018, Marker Trax makes for a more efficient gaming experience for players. The application process allows players to be scored and given access to their markers in minutes. Marker Trax integrates into casino operating systems, allowing for easy start-up and player tracking. More information about Marker Trax can be found on the company’s website at www.markertrax.com.
About Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria
The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, a federally recognized Tribe, is a sovereign nation, with its Reservation located in Sonoma County and its ancestral territory in Sonoma and Marin counties.
About Graton Resort & Casino
Located in Sonoma County, Graton Resort & Casino has a commanding presence amongst rolling hills of Northern California's wine country. Owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, Graton Resort & Casino features table games, the latest slot machines, upscale and casual dining, plus multiple entertainment options. 200 hotel rooms and suites offer guests modern, contemporary décor and amenities including 320-thread-count Egyptian cotton linens and upscale amenities. Owned by the Graton Economic Development Authority, the Resort & Casino employs a full-time staff of nearly 2,000, making it one of Sonoma County's largest private employers. For more information, please visit www.gratonresortcasino.com.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.
