Search Solution Group Claims Top Spot for Most Executive Placements made by a Charlotte, NC Search Firm
Charlotte Business Journal's Book of Lists ranks Search Solution Group as #2 for largest contingency & retained executive search firm in the Charlotte region.
Contributing value to our local community is at the heart of our mission, so we’re thrilled to be recognized by the Charlotte Business Journal.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Search Solution Group is thrilled to be recognized on two of Charlotte Business Journal’s lists for largest contingency and retained executive search firms in the area!
The extensive Books of Lists - locally researched by Amy Shapiro of the Charlotte Business Journal – ranks Charlotte’s largest contingency executive search firms. For the second year in a row, Search Solution Group was listed as the local contingency search firm with the largest number of executive placements.
“Everyone here at Search Solution Group feels immense pride that our hard work towards company growth has been acknowledged. Contributing value to our local community is at the heart of our mission, so we’re thrilled to be recognized by the Charlotte Business Journal.” – Dave Holtzman, President, Search Solution Group
Search Solution Group is proud to add yet another accolade by boasting the most executive placements by a contingency search firm. Amongst the details for each listed search firm, Search Solution Group placed #2 for both largest contingency executive search firms and largest retained executive search firms. Other sorting options include number of consultants, percentage of retainment fees, or industry specialties.
With sincere thanks to Charlotte Business Journal, Search Solution Group is honored to be included on these reputable lists and looks forward to many more years of growth.
For decades, Search Solution Group has built a team of expertly trained headhunters, focused divisions, and an overflowing network of top-level talent. Their recruiters have an unmatched ability to consult with clients and candidates alike. Through a rigorous vetting process, SSG provides only the best matches for unique business needs. Search Solution Group has built a proven track record of unparalleled success in order to become across every industry and job function.
