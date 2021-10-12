AUTOPACIFIC ANNOUNCES 2021 IDEAL VEHICLE AWARDS
Ram wins Popular Brand. Nissan, Kia, Genesis, Honda and Chevrolet Each Receive Three Awards.
Each year our Ideal Vehicle Awards reveal which vehicles best meet their owner’s needs and expectations for things like overall layout and design.”NORTH TUSTIN, CA, US, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive research and consulting firm AutoPacific, Inc. today announced the winners of its 2021 Ideal Vehicle Awards (IVA). These awards recognize vehicles that match consumer expectations with their actual vehicle ownership experience. AutoPacific's 2021 IVAs are based solely on the input of more than 89,000 new vehicle owners across all major manufacturers, gauging a desire for change across 14 vehicle attributes that range from interior storage to power and acceleration. “Each year our Ideal Vehicle Awards reveal which vehicles best meet their owner’s needs and expectations for things like overall layout and design,” says AutoPacific vice president Dan Hall.
Nissan’s Product Renaissance Catches the Attention of Owners
Nissan’s commitment to bettering each and every one of its vehicles continues to pay off, with owner expectations being met in many areas including interior passenger space and exterior styling as well as safety features and ease of egress/ingress. For 2021, the entry-level Versa, Armada, and Maxima were picked as being the most ideal vehicles in their respective segments. “The last several years have been an absolute product renaissance for Nissan,” says Hall, “With a roster of impressive hefty redesigns to boast about, Nissan’s owners have definitely noticed these efforts and are signaling their appreciation in our studies.”
Genesis Continues to Capture the Luxury Market
The fast-track rise of the Genesis brand in the luxury segment is backed by three Ideal Vehicle Awards for 2021: the G80, G90, and GV80. Areas in which owner expectations were exceedingly met include exterior styling, interior quietness, ride and handling. “Our research continues to show that Genesis is setting new bars both internally and throughout the industry,” says Hall. “As the industry focuses more on electric vehicles, it will be interesting to see Genesis respond to shifting demand with two EVs on the horizon: an electric version of the G80 and new GV60.”
Brands With Multiple Wins
• Kia (3)
• Honda (3)
• Genesis (3)
• Chevrolet (2)
• Nissan (3)
• Tesla (2)
Ram Wins Most Ideal Popular Brand
Ram’s pickup trucks continue to make a solid statement in the market, enabling the marque to rise to the top mainstream brand in the 2021 research. “In today’s market, information and entertainment technology are critical. Not only must they be easy to use and understand, they need to be fast and glitch-free,” says Hall. Increasing slightly for 2021, only 59% of new vehicle buyers are content with their vehicle’s information and entertainment technology. “In recent years, Ram has delivered high-quality and user-friendly infotainment thanks to its excellent Uconnect system and sleek 12-inch center touchscreen that’s remarkably easy to use,” continues Hall.
Double Winners
Eight vehicles are double winners, having also won AutoPacific’s Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, which measure owner satisfaction with 36 individual attributes ranging from driving performance and features usability to seating comfort and vehicle design. (See the double winners listed below.)
2021 Ideal Vehicle Awards Summary
2021 Overall Winner: Genesis G90
2021 Most Ideal Brand Overall: Lincoln and Ram (tie)
2021 Most Ideal Premium Brand: Lincoln
2021 Most Ideal Popular Brand: Ram
Passenger Cars
Premium Luxury Car: Genesis G90 (double VSA winner)
Executive Luxury Car: Genesis G80 (double VSA winner)
Standard Luxury Car: Lexus ES
Compact Luxury Car: Acura ILX
Large Car: Nissan Maxima
Premium Mid-Size Car: Kia K5 (double VSA winner)
Mainstream Compact Car: Honda Civic
Subcompact Car: Nissan Versa (double VSA winner)
Sports/Sporty Car: Dodge Challenger
Sports Car: Chevrolet Corvette
Trucks
Full Size Pickup: Ram 1500 DT (double VSA winner)
Mid-Size Pickup: Honda Ridgeline
Luxury SUV: Infiniti QX80
Large SUV: Nissan Armada (double VSA winner)
Mid-Size SUV: Jeep Grand Cherokee (double VSA winner)
Premium Luxury Crossover SUV: Tesla Model X
Executive Luxury Crossover SUV: Genesis GV80
Standard Luxury Crossover SUV: Tesla Model Y
Compact Luxury Crossover SUV: Volvo XC40
Large Crossover SUV: Kia Telluride (double VSA winner)
Premium Mid-Size Crossover SUV: Toyota Venza
Mid-Size Crossover SUV: Volkswagen Tiguan
Compact Crossover SUV: Kia Sportage
Subcompact Crossover SUV: Chevrolet Trailblazer
Minivan: Honda Odyssey
About AutoPacific
AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm, founded in 1986, also conducts extensive proprietary research, forecasting, and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. Company headquarters are in Orange County, California, with affiliate offices in Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina and Wisconsin. Additional information can be found on AutoPacific's website: http://www.autopacific.com/.
The 2021 Ideal Vehicle Awards are based on scores developed using results from AutoPacific's national New Vehicle Satisfaction Survey. Respondents to this survey are owners of new model year cars and trucks. The questionnaire was administered from March through July 2021.
Contacts:
Dan Hall, dan.hall@autopacific.com, 949.606.3014
Dan Hall
AutoPacific, Inc.
+1 949-606-3014
