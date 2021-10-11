Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) Hosts Regional Construction Skills Challenges for Students
Students to compete in variety of categories as the industry continues its innovative efforts to develop the workforce for tomorrow
The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) has joined forces with contractors from across the state to host construction students for seven regional Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenges. In 2019, more than 700 students representing 81 Georgia high schools participated in the events. Two additional regions have been added this year to make a total of seven competitions that will be held in late October and throughout November.
— AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham
Competitions will be held in the following skill categories (depending on location): blueprint reading, cabinet making, carpentry, electrical, HVAC, masonry, plumbing, TeamWorks, and welding. In addition, students with an interest in broadcast news will compete to serve as onsite news reporters and/or producers covering the latest headlines from the competition.
Each of the following competitions begin at 10am:
Gainesville: Oct. 27 - Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center
Macon: Oct. 28 - Central Georgia Technical College
Cedartown: Nov. 1 - Polk County College and Career Academy
Statesboro (new): Nov. 2 - Bulloch County Agricultural Complex
Moultrie: Nov. 9 - Sunbelt AG Expo
Metro Atlanta (new): Nov. 16 - Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy
Augusta: Nov. 18 - Georgia Carolina State Fair
“The Skills Challenge events provide an opportunity for high school students who are interested in construction trades to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through a series of challenges,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “Beyond inspiring the competitors, we hope to educate and engage students to understand the numerous career path opportunities within the construction industry.”
AGC Georgia and its regional contractor partners will host the 2021 Skills Challenge series. Lead contractors include Ace Electric, Brasfield & Gorrie, Carroll Daniel Construction, Choate Construction, Duffey Southeast, Gold Mech, JCI Contractors, RW Allen Construction, Sheridan Construction, Tuggle Construction, and West Construction.
Local industry companies provide the volunteer judges for each of the skills competitions, as well as the volunteers who offer hands-on activities for students. These activities help students become more familiar with specific construction trades and career paths.
This event also prepares students who go on to compete in the regional SkillsUSA event in January. Winners of the regional event participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late February at the Georgia World Congress Center.
For more information about AGC Georgia and Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org.
