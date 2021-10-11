Massachusetts Man Injured in Rental ATV Roll Over

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Levi Frye 603-788-4850 October 11, 2021

Success, NH – On Saturday, October 9, 2021 at approximately 12:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single vehicle ATV roll over on Corridor 12 in the Town of Success. A Conservation Officer, Berlin Fire and Police Department, and Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene to assist the patient, identified as Parth Patel, 28, of Watertown, Massachusetts. The callers stated that Patel was being transported by members of his riding party to meet first responders.

Patel was met by Berlin Police, Fire and Rescue and then transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by Berlin Ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A Conservation Officer investigated the scene of the roll over on Corridor 12 and interviewed witnesses to the incident.

They stated that Patel, who was very inexperienced at ATV operation, had just started riding the machine, which was rented from Northeast ATV Rentals in Gorham, minutes before he rolled it. Witnesses explained that while coming down Corridor 12 in Success, second in a group of three machines, Patel attempted to navigate a corner and lost control of the side-by-side. This caused the machine to roll over, and Patel instinctively put his hand out the window, which caused it to get trapped when the machine rolled onto its side.

Passengers on the machine and members of the riding party rushed to Patel’s aid and rolled the machine off its side and then dialed 911. An emergency response was initiated. Members of Patel’s party provided medical aid to him until he could be brought to emergency personnel.

A subsequent interview of Patel at the hospital confirmed what witnesses and the scene investigation stated. Officials consider operator inexperience to be the main contributing factor in the incident and do not consider drug or alcohol intoxication to be factors.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all operators to ride within their limits while out enjoying the trails.