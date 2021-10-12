Lighthouse Autism Center Announces Expansion of ABA Services to Illinois
The largest center-based ABA provider in Indiana and southwest Michigan is expanding its network of autism centers with a new location in Champaign, IL
Through our unique clinical model, children with autism receive the support they need to achieve the best possible outcomes.”SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Autism Center, a leading provider of center-based, Applied Behavior Analysis ("ABA") therapy, today announced a new center location in Champaign, Illinois. The Champaign center will be the company’s first center in the state of Illinois. Lighthouse Autism Center is currently the largest center-based ABA provider in Indiana with a network of locations across Indiana and southwest Michigan.
— Gregg Maggioli, CEO
Lighthouse Autism Center’s Champaign center will offer a unique ABA therapy model that fuses together the sciences of ABA and speech therapy. By blending multiple research-proven therapies into one powerful solution, Lighthouse Autism Center offers families the most complete and effective approach to autism treatment available.
“We are thrilled to continue our mission of providing the highest quality autism services to children and families through our upcoming expansion to Illinois. The newest center in Champaign will feature a state-of-the-art facility with a team of highly trained and passionate clinicians. Through our unique clinical model, children with autism receive the support they need to achieve the best possible outcomes in a beautiful environment designed to nurture their growth,” said Gregg Maggioli, co-founder and CEO of Lighthouse Autism Center.
The Champaign center is slated to open in December of 2021. The newest location will provide autism services to 26 children and their families and create over 35 new jobs in the area. To learn or more or inquire about enrollment, visit www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
About Lighthouse Autism Center
Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, Lighthouse was founded in 2012 by Gregg and Sandy Maggioli, the parents of a child with autism. Over the past nine years, Lighthouse has grown into a leading center-based provider of ABA therapy for children on the autism spectrum, with a network of centers across Indiana and southwestern Michigan. As the largest ABA provider in the state of Indiana, Lighthouse’s state-of-the-art centers focus on providing intensive one-on-one ABA therapy services to children with autism. For more information about Lighthouse, visit the company's website at: www.lighthouseautismcenter.com.
Maggie Gendel
Lighthouse Autism Center
+1 574-387-4313
maggieg@lighthouseautismcenter.com
