Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size to Worth Around US$ 2.1 Bn by 2030

The plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030 and is expected to be worth around US$ 2.1 billion by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was valued at US$ 306.4 million in 2020. The plasmid DNA manufacturing market has witnessed an upsurge in the global biopharmaceutical industry. The growing adoption of plasmid DNA for developing vaccines and drugs for various diseases in the biopharmaceutical industry is significantly propelling the demand for the plasmid DNA. Furthermore, the growing adoption of gene therapy for the treatment of various infectious and genetic disorder has exponentially contributed towards the growth of the market in the recent years. Plasmid DNA is also extensively used in applying gene therapy to diagnose diseases in patients, fueling the demand for the gene therapy. Moreover, the growing prevalence of cancer is propelling the market growth. According to The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2020, the global cancer cases reached to 19.3 million and around 10 million deaths due to cancer had been recorded. Breast cancer is the dominant type of cancer with 24.5% of the total cancer cases. Hence, the growing adoption of gene therapy in the treatment of cancer is propelling the growth of the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market.



Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Growing burden of cancer cases

Growing prevalence of disease

Growing geriatric population

Heavy investments on technology and innovations

Rising government expenditure on healthcare sector in emerging economies

Rapid growth of the biopharmaceutical industry

Growing popularity of gene therapy amongst the consumer/patients





Scope of the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 USD 306.4 Million Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 21.7% Base Year 2021 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 Segments Covered Product Type, Application Type, Disease Type, Regional Outlook

Regional Snapshots

North America is the leading plasmid DNA manufacturing market. The growing investments in the development of new biopharmaceutical medicines are resulting in rise in the number of contract manufacturers in the region. Moreover, US hold the maximum intellectual property copyrights for majority of the newly developed medicines. The higher adoption rate of advanced healthcare services coupled with growing preferences for gene and cell therapies among the population is a major factor that propelled the demand for the plasmid DNA manufacturing market in North America. The continuous research and development activities towards the development of new biopharma medicines are expected to foster market growth in the forthcoming years. Along with the growth of the contract manufacturers, North America is also hub for the numerous contract research organizations that facilitates development of new medicines.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate throughout the forecast period owing to the growing manufacturing of plasmid DNA in the region. The world’s largest contract manufacturing company, GenScript started its operation in China by setting up a plasmid and virus facility in December 2019. This is a major development in the Asia Pacific plasmid DNA manufacturing market. Furthermore, the presence of Biocon in India and Samsung Biologics in South Korea are witnessing spike in their sales in the past few years. These factors are expected to boost the plasmid DNA manufacturing market in the region.

Report Highlights

By product type, the viral vector segment led the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market with remarkable revenue share in 2020. The demand for the viral vector in the production of vaccines, cell therapies, and gene therapies is already very huge across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic further boosted its increasing demand for the vaccine production.





By application, the gene therapy segment led the global plasmid DNA manufacturing market with remarkable revenue share in 2020.This is because of the growing confidence of the people regarding the effectiveness, reliability, and safety of the gene therapies in the treatment of various chronic and genetic diseases.





By disease, the cancer segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing uses of the plasmid DNA in the development of various treatment therapies for the cancer





Market Dynamics

Drivers

The growing usage of plasmid DNA for the development of vaccines is fueling the demand. The plasmid DNA is extensively used for developing vaccines for diseases such as influenza, HIV, malaria, pathogens, and Ebola. The DNA vaccines are highly effective and hence, it is increasingly used, thereby fostering the consumption of plasmid DNA.

Restraints

Various risks related to gene therapies like mutagenesis may hamper the market growth. Further, stringent government regulations and high costs involved may restrict the adoption of gene therapies. These factors have an adverse effect on the market.

Opportunities

Growing investments and innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry to develop innovative manufacturing technologies to increase the commercial production output of the plasmid DNA may have a big impact on the market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Lack of adequate infrastructure and financial limitations poses a challenge to carry on the smooth functioning of the research and developmental activities in the field of plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Key Players

The major players in the market are VGXI, Inc., Vigene Biosciences, Luminous Biosciences, Akron Biotech, Aldevron, Cobra Biologics & Pharmaceutical Services, Plasmidfactory GmbH, Nature Technology Corporation, Delphi Genetics, JAFRAL Ltd.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product - Viral Vectors, Plasmid DNA, Non-Viral, Electroporation, Lipid/Polymer, Nanoparticles and Others

Viral Vectors, Plasmid DNA, Non-Viral, Electroporation, Lipid/Polymer, Nanoparticles and Others By Application - Gene Therapy, DNA Vaccines, Immunotherapy, and Others

- Gene Therapy, DNA Vaccines, Immunotherapy, and Others By Disease - I nfectious Disease, Genetic Disorder, and Cancer

nfectious Disease, Genetic Disorder, and Cancer By Geography - North America (U.S., Canada); Europe (U.K., Germany, France); Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea; Rest of the World

