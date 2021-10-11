Global AI in Fintech Market Research Report 2021-26 By Solution and Service Type
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “AI in Fintech Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the AI in Fintech Market Report to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Fintech, or financial technology, represents the integration of advanced technologies with financial services to improve or automate banking and investing operations. Artificial intelligence (AI) is extensively used in financial institutions for detecting and preventing frauds through digital banking channels. This involves digital lending, mobile banking, management, credit scoring, insurance and trading processes, etc. AI in fintech is also applied for operating robo-advisors to offer financial planning services based on the individuals’ goals, risk tolerance, budget, financial standing, spending patterns, etc. It also detects any personally identifiable information (PII) leaked on the dark web and undertakes necessary actions to secure the data.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global AI in Fintech Market Trends:
The rising digitization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is among the primary factors driving the market for AI in fintech. Moreover, AI in fintech enhances efficiency, minimizes human error, and can process large volumes of data in a short period. Consequently, it is being increasingly used for operating virtual assistance, sentiment and predictive analysis, debt collection, reporting, customer behavior analysis, etc. Furthermore, growing product utilization for the automated and real-time examination of cash, credit, and investment accounts to analyze the financial health of individuals and generate customized insights for future growth will continue to strengthen the AI in fintech market over the forecasted period.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ai-in-fintech-market/requestsample
Global AI in Fintech Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc), Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Trifacta and Verint Systems Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.
Breakup by Type:
Solutions
Services
Breakup by Deployment Model:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Breakup by Application:
Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)
Credit Scoring
Quantitative and Asset Management
Fraud Detection
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ai-in-fintech-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Data Warehousing Market Report: https://bit.ly/3k22nTo
Adaptive Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3jEjmLn
Data Preparation Market Report: https://bit.ly/3k3CWj0
Telecom Service Assurance Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iZqMIJ
United States Artificial Intelligence Market Report: https://bit.ly/3h2b6TY
Human Capital Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gfWKhQ
India Safes and Vaults Market Report: https://bit.ly/2W1CbP2
United States Lawful Interception Market Report: https://bit.ly/3xFJHwW
Asia Pacific Human Resource Hr Technology Market Report: https://bit.ly/3rdSW56
India Human Resource Hr Technology Market Report: https://bit.ly/36GsY0M
India Artificial Intelligence Market Report: https://bit.ly/3h7jx05
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Fintech, or financial technology, represents the integration of advanced technologies with financial services to improve or automate banking and investing operations. Artificial intelligence (AI) is extensively used in financial institutions for detecting and preventing frauds through digital banking channels. This involves digital lending, mobile banking, management, credit scoring, insurance and trading processes, etc. AI in fintech is also applied for operating robo-advisors to offer financial planning services based on the individuals’ goals, risk tolerance, budget, financial standing, spending patterns, etc. It also detects any personally identifiable information (PII) leaked on the dark web and undertakes necessary actions to secure the data.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global AI in Fintech Market Trends:
The rising digitization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector is among the primary factors driving the market for AI in fintech. Moreover, AI in fintech enhances efficiency, minimizes human error, and can process large volumes of data in a short period. Consequently, it is being increasingly used for operating virtual assistance, sentiment and predictive analysis, debt collection, reporting, customer behavior analysis, etc. Furthermore, growing product utilization for the automated and real-time examination of cash, credit, and investment accounts to analyze the financial health of individuals and generate customized insights for future growth will continue to strengthen the AI in fintech market over the forecasted period.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ai-in-fintech-market/requestsample
Global AI in Fintech Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc), Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Inbenta Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., Trifacta and Verint Systems Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.
Breakup by Type:
Solutions
Services
Breakup by Deployment Model:
Cloud-based
On-premises
Breakup by Application:
Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)
Credit Scoring
Quantitative and Asset Management
Fraud Detection
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ai-in-fintech-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Data Warehousing Market Report: https://bit.ly/3k22nTo
Adaptive Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3jEjmLn
Data Preparation Market Report: https://bit.ly/3k3CWj0
Telecom Service Assurance Market Report: https://bit.ly/3iZqMIJ
United States Artificial Intelligence Market Report: https://bit.ly/3h2b6TY
Human Capital Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gfWKhQ
India Safes and Vaults Market Report: https://bit.ly/2W1CbP2
United States Lawful Interception Market Report: https://bit.ly/3xFJHwW
Asia Pacific Human Resource Hr Technology Market Report: https://bit.ly/3rdSW56
India Human Resource Hr Technology Market Report: https://bit.ly/36GsY0M
India Artificial Intelligence Market Report: https://bit.ly/3h7jx05
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here