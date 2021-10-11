Methyl Acrylate Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue USD 505.1 Million by 2027 | CAGR 5.3%
The global methyl acrylate market is forecast to reach USD 505.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global research report called Methyl Acrylate market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Methyl Acrylate market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Global Methyl Acrylate market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is rising investments in market. Investments in the Methyl Acrylate market have witnessed huge growth over the past few years. This report also states import and export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Methyl Acrylate is a clear, colorless, highly flammable, water-soluble industrial and commercial chemical with an arid odor. Acrylic acid methyl ester is another commercial name of this chemical compound. Methyl acrylate is mostly used as a solvent in the manufacturing of surface coating & water-based coating applications and are also widely utilized as an intermediate solvent chemical in the formulation of various chemical processing. Paints, paper coating, surface coating, and flocculant in waste-water treatment processes are some of its chemical applications. The low temperature flexibility, good water resistance, and sunlight resistance to the latex paint formulations make it highly preferable for the construction coating & painting applications. The continuous expansion of the paint & coatings, adhesives, plastic film formulation, food packaging, acrylate fiber and paper coating applications, are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period.
Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow the fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.1% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration in paints & coatings and continuous expansion of the textile & leather industries coupled with the extensive demand for the this chemical compound as a solvent and reagent in various industry verticals, especially in regions like India and China.
Key participants include:
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Solventis, Dow Chemical Company, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Arkema S.A, LG Chem Ltd., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Shandong Kaitai Petrochemical Co Ltd., and Jiangsu Jurong Chemical Co Ltd.
Market Overview:
A material is a substance or a mixture of substances that makes up an object. In the manufacturing process, materials are employed as inputs to make items or more complicated materials. Businesses that create industrial chemicals make up the chemical industry. In this industry, chemical reactions and refining technologies are utilised to transform fundamental resources such as oil, air, water, natural gas, metals, and minerals into thousands of various products. The materials and chemicals industry trends range from solutions for surface engineering, lightweighting, sustainability, nano-formulations (biomaterials), 3D printing, and developing advanced composites to meet the changing industry demands.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Methyl acrylate is a synthetic chemical compound to be used in the direct solvent and are widely used in the direct chemical formulations. Specialty coating, paper coating, surface coating, paint, varnishes, lacquers, finishing resin, plastic film formulation are some of its end-use applications. The direct solvent is forecasted to reach a market share of 34.5% by 2027 growing with a rate of 5.6% during the period 2019 – 2027.
Chemical reagent segment is measured to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period. Methyl Acrylate is used as a chemical reagent in various chemical formulations such as the synthesis of many pharmaceutical intermediates.
Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations in Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to non-involvement of the distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. The online retailing segment is expected to gain a market share of 34.1% by 2027.
Europe would reach a market share of 20.5% by 2027 and would grow at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period. Netherland and Germany have some of the valuable players in this region.
North America is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 25.7% of market possession by 2027 and CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital player of the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global methyl acrylate market on the basis of the end-use, sales channel, applications, and region:
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Direct Solvent
Chemical Intermediate
Chemical Reagents
Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Online Retailing
Offline Retailing
Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Paints & Coatings
Rubber & Adhesive
Chemical & Pharmaceuticals
Textile & Leather Industries
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
