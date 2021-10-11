ICU Beds Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027
The ICU beds market highly competitive and open up many profitable opportunities for capital investment.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a novel research report on “ICU Beds Market, Analysis, By Technology (Electric, Mechanical), By Control Panel (Remote, Touch), By Materials Used (Stainless Steel, Copper, ABS), By Components (Seven Functions, Sensors), By ICU Type (CCU, MICU), By End-Use Verticals, Forecasts To 2027.”
An upsurge in demand by many end-use healthcare units for a rapid adoption of endless numbers of new ICU beds globally for the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Global ICU Beds Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.76 Billion by 2027. The global ICU Beds market is currently observing a tremendous pace owing to the growing prevalence of the intensive care units in various healthcare verticals due to rising critical diseases, geriatric patients, pediatric deformity, chronic diseases, and epidemic novel diseases, ICU beds are predominantly being in demand. Specialization in design and advanced technological functions make it disparate from the ordinary hospital beds. Technological breakthroughs such as smart bed systems, remote or centralized control systems, multiple functions customizations for enhanced comfort, protective railing & barrier for fall protection, advanced monitoring sensors for health tracking, and many other futuristic solutions are some of flagship offerings provided by the key players that keep the ICU beds market highly competitive and open up many profitable opportunities for capital investment.
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue over the last few years and is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period of 2027. Rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, rapid growth in the medical and healthcare sectors, availability of latest equipment and tools, rising healthcare expenditure and improvements in healthcare infrastructures are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition to this, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising prevalence of various diseases and dearth of medications and hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are boosting market growth. Increasing number of funds by public and private sectors, rising adoption of point-of-care diagnosis and home settings, high demand for precision medicine and ongoing research on drug discovery are also expected to fuel market growth going ahead.
Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on the competitive landscape of the global ICU Beds market and details about each market player, global position, financial standing, license agreement, and product and service portfolio along with business expansion plan. Major players are investing in research and development activities to develop and launch new products and services and are also focusing on adopting key strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product base.
Leading companies operating in the global ICU Beds market include:
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., Carevel Medical Systems Private Limited, Stryker Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Linet Group SE, Stiegelmeyer-Group, Medtronic PLC, Meditech (India) PVT. LTD, and Medline Industries, Inc., among others.
The COVID-19 Impact:
The COVID-19 global pandemic has created an endless requirement of the intensive care units in many developed and developing countries around the world. Even the top tier countries in healthcare facilities have observed shortage in the critical care units due to a record number of severe patients of coronavirus. Many countries have extensively invested in the healthcare facilities that preponderantly include ICU beds. Many manufacturing companies have also heightened their production capacity in order to meet huge demands from their customers.
However, due to the coronavirus preventive lockdown situation, the manufacturing and the supply chains of ICU beds have been critically affected. The scarcity of a sufficient amount of raw materials and laborers is likely to scale down and impact the desired production flow. Although, during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the production of the ICU beds is likely to observe a record peak to accumulate the target number of required order for delivery.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• In March 2020, Hill-Rom, Inc. extensively increased its production facilities for critical care units. Amid COVID-19 pandemic, special actions by the company have been initiated to ramp up the production in order to ensure that the company could supply enough amount of hospital beds to its customers worldwide. Apart from other critical care products, the production of smart beds by the company, namely Progressa, Centrella, Hillrom, and Accella, among others will be doubled.
• Get To Sleep Easy, Hoana Medical Inc., are a few names of the potential start-ups. The Sydney start-up Get To Sleep Easy showcased its Smart Inclining Bed solution, which can be placed onto any regular bed and would convert into a hospital style critical care bed with a fraction of price. Smart sensors are to be installed underneath the bed to map a patient’s movement and create an alert if the patient has fallen from the bed or stopped breathing.
• New manufacturers are expected to enter the market who are likely to come up with new solutions in the smart ICU bed systems. Apart from centralized remote control solutions, smart ICU bed solutions will bring in many technological breakthroughs that would unveil newer possibilities of health-tracking facilities embedded right in the beds. However, a massive inclination is being imposed on the technologies that can remarkably increase the production volume of the ICU beds in order to meet the excessive requirement of the same in this global COVID-19 pandemic situation.
• In March 2019, a renowned American healthcare bed manufacturer, Hill-Rom, Inc. announced its deal to acquire Voalte, a Florida, United States-based mobile healthcare communications developer. The companies together would be able to allow their customers with a single integrated solution that could deliver actionable insights from smart hospital beds.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the ICU Beds Market on the basis of technology, control panel, materials used, components, ICU type, end-use verticals, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
• Electric or Motorized
• Semi-Electric or Hybrid
• Mechanical or Manual
Control Panel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
• Remote
• Touch
• Switch
• Revolving Gear
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
• Stainless Steel
• Aluminum
• Copper
• Alloy With Powder Coated
• ABS
• Others
Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
• Up to Three Functions
• Up to Five Functions
• Up to Seven Functions & Above
• CPR Functions
• Castors
• Head & Foot Board
• Side Railing
• Monitors
• Cameras
• Sensors
• Others
ICU Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
• Traditional Medical ICU (TMICU)
o General
o Surgical
• Cardiac Care Unit (CCU)
• Neonatal ICU (NICU)
• Pediatric ICU (PICU)
• Trauma ICU (TICU)
• Psychiatric ICU (PICU)
• Post-Anesthesia CU (PACU)
• High-Dependency Unit (HDU)
• Mobile ICU (MICU)
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)
• General & Acute Care Hospitals
o District
o State
o Urban
o Rural
• Multi-Specialty Hospitals
o Pediatric
o Cardiac
o Cancer
o Rehabilitation
o Psychiatric
o Others
• Specialized Hospitals
o Pediatric
o Cardiac
o Cancer
o Rehabilitation
o Psychiatric
o Others
• Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASC)
• Others
Regional analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
