Anti-Aging Devices Market Business Opportunities| Manufacturers and Research Methodology| Competitive Landscape

The rising incidence of skin cancer among women is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-aging devices market is projected to be worth USD 14.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The anti-aging devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer among women. Skin cancer is a commonly occurring cancer type among the US people, which primarily occurs due to sun exposure and may also be due to tanning booths and sunlamps. The report provides detailed insights into Anti-Aging Devices market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver.

The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. Global Anti-Aging Devices market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the Anti-Aging Devices market.

Individuals with skin tones that easily get freckles are at greatest risk. Aesthetic dermatology might be beneficial in treating skin cancer and postpone skin aging. In the US, over 9,500 individuals undergo skin cancer diagnosis, and over two individuals die every hour due to the diseases. The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Anti-Aging Devices market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Anti-Aging Devices market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

Liposuction is a common anti-aging treatment technique presently deployed by plastic surgeons globally. It may aid in treating lipodystrophy syndrome, a condition associated with fat metabolism disturbance with excessive fat in specific body areas.

Body contouring is garnering significant traction in the anti-aging devices market as it lessens individuals' self-consciousness and improves confidence, and the outcomes are generally long-lasting.

In August 2020, CUTERA, INC., a firm engaged in offering energy-based aesthetic systems, made an announcement about the introduction of its innovative Fraxis PRO progressive technology for dermal remodeling.

Ultrasound anti-aging devices are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. These devices deploy groundbreaking technology to radiate micro vibrational light waves of the invisible light spectrum deep within cells, facilitating the stimulation of natural repair mechanisms of skin in distinct ways.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Top key vendors in Anti-Aging Devices Market include are:

Cynosure Inc., Home Skinovations Limited, Allergan PLC, Cutera Inc., Alma Lasers Limited, Lumenis Limited, Neutrogena, Koninklijke Philips NV, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, and Sciton Inc., among others.

The report sheds light on the minute details of the Anti-Aging Devices industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2027.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global anti-aging devices market on the basis of device type, product type, application:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radiofrequency Devices

Laser Devices

Combination Technologies

Pulsed Light Devices

Exfoliation Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Light Therapy

Others

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stand-Alone Devices

Direct-To-Consumer Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair Removal

Skin Tightening

Body Contouring

Cellulite Reduction

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Anti-Aging Devices Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Anti-Aging Devices Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti-Aging Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Anti-Aging Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued….

Key insights presented in the report:

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Anti-Aging Devices market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

