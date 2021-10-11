Construction Equipment Rental Market Global Opportunity Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

Emergen Research Logo

Construction Equipment Rental Market Size – USD 97.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction equipment rental market is projected to reach value of USD 135.7 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is attributable to availability of numerous rental options a firm can have to fill the void during outages and give required flexible options that supports logistics and finance.

The renting of construction equipment helps capital-intensive companies to expand their business as per their requirement. This, in turn, allows these companies to serve niche markets and bag multiple specialty construction projects.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Construction Equipment Rental Market - Forecast to 2027’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Construction Equipment Rental market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In March 2019, Cooper Equipment Rentals announced the purchase of Prime Rentals, an equipment rental company located in Canada. This investment helped the acquirer to expand its business in South Alberta.

In 2019, Siddha Group initiated the use of new construction technologies such as Precast, PEB, and Drywall in its works to secure a better output

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The region is likely to continue its dominance in the global construction equipment rental market in terms of both usage and manufacturing throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global construction equipment rental market based on equipment type, product type, application, and region as follows:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Road Building

Concrete

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Excavators

Cranes

Backhoes

Crawler Dozers

Concrete Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Real Estate

Commercial Estate

Transport Power & Energy Infrastructure

Others

Competitive Outlook:

The global Construction Equipment Rental market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Construction Equipment Rental market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Loxam Group, United Rentals, Inc., Mtandt Rentals Limited, Cramo PLC., Nesco Rentals, The Hertz Corporation, Boels Rentals, Unirent LLC, Caterpillar Inc., and Ahern Rentals, Inc.

Regional Overview:

The global Construction Equipment Rental market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Construction Equipment Rental market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

