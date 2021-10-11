Ambulatory Device Market Growth, Global Survey, Research Methodology and Company Profiles Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increased preference for outpatient care and the cost-effective nature of the therapy is driving the market demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ambulatory Device Market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.20 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ambulatory devices are witnessing an increased demand owing to the growing preference for outpatient services and avoiding hospital stay and the cost related to it. The market devices have the ability to measure a patient’s blood glucose levels, blood pressure, body temperature, oxygen saturation, sleep activity, pulse rate, level of consciousness, pain, urine output, and respiration rate. The report provides detailed insights into Ambulatory Device market revenue trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market revenue growth drivers, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is expected to drive Ambulatory Device market revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Ambulatory devices are also equipped with advanced technologies to provide additional benefits of portability, Bluetooth connectivity, installed tracking system, and portability. The devices are used by the older population or by people who are suffering from a neurological deficit or musculoskeletal impairments. Thus, the growing geriatric population and surge in the incidence of diseases are propelling the market demand. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in Ambulatory Device market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Ambulatory Device market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.

Global Ambulatory Device market revenue growth is primarily driven by a variety of factors and trends, some of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic and international markets, rising investments in strategic agreements and mergers, and rapidly growing competition in the Ambulatory Device market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic markets, increasing investments in strategic agreements, favourable government policies and regulations, and growing competition in the market are some major trends observed in the Ambulatory Device market. The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Ambulatory Device market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Ambulatory Device market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Ambulatory Device market.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CamNtech Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., and General Electric Company, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

An ECG monitoring application monitors heart electrical activity and shows a moving line of peaks and dips. It measures the electrical current, which runs through one’s heart. The growing incidence of heart diseases has propelled the demand for the market.

Hospitals witness an increased demand for ambulatory devices as there is a rise in emergency cases, and hospital staff requires portable devices for easy monitoring. The segment will grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America will dominate the market for ambulatory devices. The region has a well-developed healthcare sector, and the presence of major market players are propelling the demand for the market.

Several medical treatments for chronic and acute ailments and illness and the ambulatory devices can help in preventive health care. The devices can be used any time at any given place and can help in performing minor surgical and medical procedures, such as dermatology and dental. The support from non-governmental organizations is encouraging market demand.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ambulatory Device Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Drug Delivery

ECG Monitoring

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Blood Pressure Monitoring

EEG Monitoring

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infusion Systems

Monitoring Devices

Records

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Ambulatory Device Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Ambulatory Device Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ambulatory Device Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ambulatory Device Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued….

Radical Highlights of the Ambulatory Device Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Ambulatory Device market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Ambulatory Device market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

