Driving Simulator Market Share, Size, Growth, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Driving Simulator Market Size – USD 4.56 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.3%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global driving simulator market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5.96 Billion by 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for driver simulators to enable novice driver to train and practice, and for driving tests to secure a driver’s license are some key factors driving demand for car driving simulators. Growing adoption of simulators for vehicle testing, increasing investment by government and private investors, and rapid technological advancements in driver simulator technologies and related software and hardware are other key factors supporting revenue growth of the global driving simulator market.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Driving Simulator Market - Forecast to 2028’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Driving Simulator market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In February 2019, Adacel Systems Inc. became a part of Lockheed Martin’s team through a subcontract to support Training Aids, Devices, Simulators, and Simulations (TADSS), Maintenance Program (ATMP).

Aircraft segment accounted for a relatively large revenue share in the global market in 2020. Rising adoption of simulation technology in the aviation sector is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The market in Europe accounted for a major share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements, rising adoption of simulation technology in automotive sectors, and robust presence of key market players are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global driving simulator market based on application, transport type, simulator type, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training

Research and Testing

Transport Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Car

Truck and Bus

Train

Ships

Aircraft

Simulator Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Training Simulator

Compact Simulator

Full-Scale Simulator

Advanced Driving Simulator

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automotive

Customed build Simulator

Racing Simulator

Marine

Aviation

Rail

Competitive Outlook:

The global Driving Simulator market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Driving Simulator market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Cruden B.V., Cassidian, ECA Group, Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd., Adacel Technologies, L3 Technologies Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Anthony Best Dynamics Ltd., Mechanical Simulation Corporation, and Virage Simulation Inc.

Regional Overview:

The global Driving Simulator market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Driving Simulator market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Driving Simulator market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Driving Simulator market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

