Influenza Diagnostics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The growing incidence of influenza and the increasing need for rapid and accurate testing is propelling the market demandNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Influenza Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 1.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is growing due to the increase in the incidence of influenza all over the world. An increase in the geriatric population, coupled with increasing rising prevalence of chronic diseases, is driving market demand. The emergence of advanced technologies, development in therapies, and growing funding by the government in research and development for influenza diagnostics are other factors that are boosting the demand of the market.
The cost of healthcare is increasing over time, and new diagnostic tests approval is a whole complex regulatory framework that takes up a lot of time. These factors are limiting the market growth. The prevalence of influenza in different forms and affecting more and more people with increased intensity. The Spanish influenza pandemic in 1918 and the Ebola outbreak in the year 2014-2016 are examples of the havoc the disease can wreak. This has created a cause of concern among the government and the World Health Organizations. There is a dire need for new and effective therapy to prevent the spread. In 2018, there were 69,007 people diagnosed from the disease out of which 67,733 suffered from type A virus while 1,274 with the type B. The virus is continuously growing in the South-East Asia region.
The COVID-19 impact:
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide reaction to it have compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. The sudden hit of the disease has led government all across the globe to invest more in the research of the therapies for the COVID-19 market. The market for influenza will witness a slight increase in demand as all possible combination of diagnostic method and vaccines are being tested to develop a solution for the pandemic. As the focus is completely on COVID-19, the market will witness reduction in grants or funds to supplement the ongoing research. However, this is not expected to last as both the public and private sector has now realized the importance of investment in therapies and diagnostics. After the storm passes away, the sector will witness increased investment in the research for early detection of several forms of influenza.
Key participants include
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hologic Inc., Diasorin SA, Becton Dickinson Company, Meridian Bioscience, Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Luminex Corporation, and Genmark Diagnostics, Inc., among others.
A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Influenza Diagnostics market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Influenza Diagnostics market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Rapid influenza diagnostic tests or RIDTs are the most commonly done test on patients to check if they are influenza-positive or not. These tests are popular as they produce results in less than 15 minutes and are quite simple to perform. Some of them are also cleared for bedside use and can be used in point of care testing places as well. Moreover, these tests are cost-effective, as well.
• Type A flu is the virus that is capable of infecting animals, although it is more common for people to suffer from the ailment associated with the flu. Wild birds commonly act as a host for this virus. This virus is the one responsible for large flu epidemics. The segment held a market share of 39.6% in the year 2019.
• Hospitals are the largest end users of the market product. The treatment of the disease is done mainly in the hospitals owing to its complex nature and technologically advanced product. It held the largest market share of 41.9% in the year 2019.
• Fast Track Diagnostics Ltd. in the year 2018 was acquired by Siemens Healthineers. This acquisition will help Siemens in further investing in precision medicine and better patient experience via solutions that do not need repeat diagnostic testing, improve patient outcomes, and reduced time.
• In March 2018, Sekisui Diagnostics announced the launch of the Silaris™ Influenza A&B Test. The test was developed by the Mesa Biotech, and it utilizes an affordable, polymerase chain reaction testing platform specifically for point of care infections disease diagnosis.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Influenza Diagnostics market on the basis of flu type, test type, end use, and region:
Flu Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Type A
• Type B
• Type C
Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Traditional Diagnostic Tests
• Molecular Diagnostic Tests
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals
• Clinical Laboratories
• Point of Care Testing
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
• North America
o U.S
• Europe
o U.K
o France
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
• MEA
• Latin America
o Brazil
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.
Highlights of the TOC of the report:
• Chapter 1: Market overview
• Chapter 2: Global Influenza Diagnostics market analysis
• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Influenza Diagnostics industry
• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications
• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
• Chapter 6: Market share
• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
• So on
