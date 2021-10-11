Hydrochloric Acid Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2028
Reports And Data
The global Hydrochloric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 8,704.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The investigative report on the Hydrochloric Acid market assesses the global market for Hydrochloric Acid industry and offers estimates for the market in terms of revenue and capacity for the forecast period 2021-2028. The report also analyzes the key companies engaged in the industry along with their product portfolio, business overview, strategic expansion plans, revenue generation, market share and size, regional presence, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also offers details about the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnership, agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.
Hydrochloric acid, also known as muriatic acid, is a transparent, very strong solution of hydrogen chloride in water. It is produced using four production methods, a combination of chlorine and hydrogen, chlorination of organic, as a group of co-product in the manufacture of silica, and chemicals, salt-sulfuric acid production process. It is used as an essential product of the chemical industry and is used in many industrial processes such as food manufacturing, oil well acidizing, ore processing, producing calcium chloride, and steel pickling.
Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/175
The rapid growth in the construction and automotive sector, the demand for steel and allied products is increasing. Hydrochloric acid is used in metal prefixing for galvanizing and soldering, aluminum etching, and metal cleaning. Rapid industrialization and growth in the chemical manufacturing industry is expected to affect the market positively. Rise in investment in the pharmaceutical industry for applications like pH control, catalyst, and others are also driving the demand of the market product.
India is among the largest steel producer across the globe due to the increasing investments and government initiatives in the industry. The Indian government is targeting an increase in the share of GDP from the manufacturing sector, from 16% to 22% in the year 2022. Initiatives like "Make in India" and sector-specific incentives to various manufacturing companies, aiming to make India a global manufacturing hub.
Materials and chemicals industry deals with the production and manufacturing of raw materials and chemicals for every end-use industry. Chemical industry produces industrial chemicals and raw materials and is a crucial part of the economy of every country. Increasing growth of end-use industries, rising penetration of materials informatics, the advent of 3D printing, and integration of advanced technologies and machinery are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, rising number of product approvals, launches, and strategic alliances have significant contributed to market growth. The report offers an extensive database for technological developments and product advancements.
Key participants include:
Dow Chemical, Covestro, Olin, Axiall, OxyChem, Westlake Chemical, INOVYN, Shin-Etsu Chemical, BASF, and UNID, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Hydrochloric acid is commonly used in the steel industry for the process of pickling. In this process, impurities such as inorganic contaminants, rust or scale, stains from ferrous metals, precious metals, copper, and aluminum alloys are removed.
Synthetic HCL is found as an aqueous solution of hydrogen chloride, which is acidic in nature. This type of acid is easy to handle and is used for pH balancing and in neutralization. The product is also applicable in industrial chemicals, food, and for the treatment of metal surfaces.
Hydrochloric acid is used to remove unwanted deposits of carbonates and dust in the oil wells to allow gas flow and crude oil in the well. This application is known as stimulation.
In the steel industry, the product is used in steel pickling operations in stainless steel, alloys, and carbon. In this process, ion oxides are removed from the steel surface by using HCL acid. The chemical compound is also used in the metal prefixing, aluminum etching, and metal cleaning operation.
Food and Beverage industry is expected to be the largest market for HCL acid, owing to the high demand for the processing of a variety of products. The most extensive application is in the beverage industry for the production of soft drinks.
Request for Custom Research @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/175
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Hydrochloric Acid market on the basis of type, applications, end users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid
By-product Hydrochloric Acid
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Steel Pickling
Oil Well Acidizing
Ore Processing
Food Processing
Calcium Chloride
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles
Steel
Oil and Gas
Chemical
Others
Buy now your Exclusive copy of Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/175
Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:
Heat Resistant Alloy Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/heat-resistant-alloy-market
Ethyl Levulinate Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ethyl-levulinate-market
DeNOx Catalyst Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/denox-catalyst-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn