Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size – USD 26.99 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.8%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size is expected to reach USD 66.14 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advanced driver assistance system market revenue growth is driven by rise in demand for safety features in vehicles, implementation of stringent safety regulations, and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems.

ADAS offers various benefits such as decrease in rate of accidents and reduced damage to property and injury or loss of life. These systems offer more effective safety features designed to improve passengers and pedestrian safety and minimizing accidents and impact severity.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named ‘Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market - Forecast to 2028’, entails a comprehensive review of the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market’s present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In March 2021, CallPro ADAS solution announced the launch of ADAS IdentiScan. The solution offers detailed guidance and information to collision repair facilities so users can manage the repair and estimation process by recognising the required calibration and ADAS.

Radar-based ADAS provides accurate and reliable details of a vehicle’s surroundings and aid drivers in sensing potential on-road hazards during poor visibility or blocked vision. The system detects and calculates range, positioning, and velocity of approaching vehicles, and notifies the driver.

NXP Semiconductor, in December 2020, announced launch of a suite of radar sensor solutions, which are designed to surround a vehicle with 360-degree protection and enables the classification and identification of imaging radar capabilities.

Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced driver assistance system market on the basis of offering, component, system, vehicle type, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

LiDAR

Camera Unit

Ultrasonic Sensor

Radar Sensor

Infrared Sensor

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Bus

Truck

Competitive Outlook:

The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Samsung Electronics, Intel, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG.

Regional Overview:

The global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

