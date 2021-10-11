AI in Banking Market future opportunity , Potential Applications , share, and Forecast 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

AI in Banking Market Size – USD 8.30 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 42.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in Banking market is expected to reach a market size of USD 130.00 Billion by 2027 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes growing demand for advanced tools to enhance customer experience in the banking sector. Increasing demand for solutions to simplify banking operations is expected to further fuel growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the forecast period. Rising capital venture investment in artificial intelligence (AI) companies is also expected to propel global AI in banking market growth.

This report on the global AI in Banking Market market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global AI in Banking Market market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global AI in Banking Market market.

Key Companies in the market include: Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Baidu, Inc., Comply Advantage Ltd, and Interactions LLC.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also sheds light on the market players in the global AI in Banking Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global AI in Banking Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis of the AI in Banking Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI in Banking Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Service

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning & Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Service

Back Office

Financial Advisory

Compliance & Security

Risk Management

Others

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Behavior Analytics

Data Analytics & Visualization

Fraud Detection

Customer Relationship Management

Chatbot

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. AI in Banking Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. AI in Banking Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for advanced solution to improve customer service in banking sector

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for data-driven decision-making solution

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for better fraud detection solution

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for advanced technology to automate banking operations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of artificial intelligence (AI) driven solutions

4.2.3.2. Risk of cyber attacks

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. AI in Banking Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Service

5.1.2. Hardware

5.1.3. Software

Chapter 6. AI in Banking Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) Continued…

