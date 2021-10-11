AI in Banking Market future opportunity , Potential Applications , share, and Forecast 2021-2028
AI in Banking Market Size – USD 8.30 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 42.9%
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in Banking market is expected to reach a market size of USD 130.00 Billion by 2027 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes growing demand for advanced tools to enhance customer experience in the banking sector. Increasing demand for solutions to simplify banking operations is expected to further fuel growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the forecast period. Rising capital venture investment in artificial intelligence (AI) companies is also expected to propel global AI in banking market growth.
This report on the global AI in Banking Market market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global AI in Banking Market market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global AI in Banking Market market.
Key Companies in the market include: Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Baidu, Inc., Comply Advantage Ltd, and Interactions LLC.
Report Objectives
Extensively profile top players of the global AI in Banking Market and showing how they compete in the industry.
Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.
Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global AI in Banking Market.
Examine the size of the global AI in Banking Market based on the parameters of value and volume.
Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global AI in Banking Market.
Explore the underlying dynamics of the global AI in Banking Market.
Highlight significant trends of the global AI in Banking Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.
Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.
Competitive Landscape:
The report also sheds light on the market players in the global AI in Banking Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global AI in Banking Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.
Regional Analysis of the AI in Banking Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Emergen Research has segmented the global AI in Banking Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Service
Hardware
Software
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Natural Language Processing
Deep Learning & Machine Learning
Computer Vision
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Customer Service
Back Office
Financial Advisory
Compliance & Security
Risk Management
Others
Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Customer Behavior Analytics
Data Analytics & Visualization
Fraud Detection
Customer Relationship Management
Chatbot
Others
Table of Content
