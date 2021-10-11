Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market forecast , Size, Potential Applications and Forecast 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 43.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach amarket size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solution is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period.

A novel research report on global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

Key Companies in the market include: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/484

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

We Have Recent Updates of Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market in Sample Copy: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/484

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-the-education-sector-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

Purchase this report at an exclusively discounted rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/484

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solution

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for unique and interactive virtual learning courses

4.2.2.3. Rising need for the better-customized learning experience

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to simplify administrative activities of institutions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of artificial intelligence-driven software

4.2.3.2. The vulnerability of artificial intelligence-driven software to cyber attacks

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Cloud-based

5.1.2. On-premisesContinued…

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

healthcare chatbots market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-chatbots-market

iot in agriculture market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-in-agriculture-market

vertical farming market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vertical-farming-market

free space optics communication technology market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/free-space-optics-communication-technology-market

military robots market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/military-robots-market

video surveillance market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-surveillance-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.