Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Top Players , Size, Growth Trends, Potential Applications and Forecast 2021-2028

Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Size – USD 789.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 75.1%, Market Trends

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blockchain technology in BFSI market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 70,026.4 Million by 2028, and register a rapid CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global blockchain technology in BFSI market is expected to increase significantly in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increasing demand for distributed ledger technology in banks. Rising adoption of blockchain technology for capital optimization is also a major factor expected to further boost global blockchain technology in BFSI market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of blockchain technology for cross-border payments is expected to further support growth in market size in future.

A novel research report on global Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

Key Companies in the market include: Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infosys Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Auxesis Group, AlphaPoint Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Blockchain Technology in BFSI Marketmarket with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis of the Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-in-bfsi-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain technology in BFSI market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Consortium blockchain

Private blockchain

Hybrid blockchain

Public blockchain

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Services

Platforms

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Record keeping

Compliance management

Smart contract

Digital currency

Payment

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Insurance

BankingNon-banking financial company

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of blockchain technology for capital optimization

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of blockchain technology to reduce counterparty risks

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for instant settlements in BFSI sector

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for distributed ledger technology in banks

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Immutability issue

4.2.3.2. The high cost of blockchain technology

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Blockchain Technology in BFSI Market Top Players , Size, Growth Trends, Potential Applications and Forecast 2021-2028

