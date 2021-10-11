Disposable Masks Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027
The increasing demand for Disposable Masks for personal use and the growing emphasis on occupational health and safetyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Disposable Masks market is forecast to reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The sector is projected to witness a surging growth during the forecast period, which would be particularly observable during the first three quarters of 2020. The increasing emphasis on occupational health and safety in hazardous industries and increasing pollution are some of the long-term factors that would continuously support the growth of the sector. Awareness about individual health that results in increasing demand for disposable masks for personal use is one of the immediate impact of COVID-19 on the industry.
The COVID-19 Impact:
The outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in increasing the relevance of disposable masks like never before. The absence of prominent links of transmission, transmission from asymptomatic infected people along with non-specific symptoms at the early stages of coronavirus infection has resulted in expanding the arena of its application from healthcare workers, patients to everyone in the community to prevent community transmission of coronavirus. The guidelines provided by major healthcare agencies like WHO is boosting the growth of the sector. As an instance, under the Advice on the use of masks in the community, during home care, and in health care settings in the context of COVID-19 provided by WHO under its interim guidance on 19th March 2020, it has been specified that health care workers should use a medical mask when coming in proximity of the confirmed or suspected patient. It further emphasizes on the use of N95 masks when performing aerosol-generating procedures. Thus, the formulation of such guidelines by healthcare agencies increases the awareness and demand for disposable masks. In regards to region, the expanding healthcare sector and increasing geriatric population who are highly susceptible to respiratory diseases and getting affected to different infections contribute to the market share held by Europe. The high rate of COVID-19 infection in the region is also supporting the growth of the market in this region, with 361,457 cases by March 30, 2020.
Market Overview:
The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.
Competitive Landscape:
The global Disposable Masks market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Disposable Masks market.
Key companies profiled in the report are:
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, 3M Company, Halyard Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Uvex Group, Besco Medical Limited, SAS Safety Corporation, Medicom Group, Kwalitex Healthcare Pvt Ltd., and Kowa Company. Ltd.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The Disposable Masks market held a market share of USD 4.24 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.4% during the forecast period.
• In context to Product Type, the Respirator Masks segment held a considerable share of the market. Though Respirator disposable masks like N95 Respirators are designed for use in healthcare settings and industrial uses. Increasing awareness about the effectiveness of these masks in preventing liquid droplets and reduction in risk of catching the virus has resulted in transcending its demand from healthcare workers to the other population that has no associated with the healthcare sector. The mentioned factor would contribute to the market share occupied by this segment, particularly in the first three quarters of 2020.
• In regards to Distribution Channel, the Drug Store segment held more than 40.0% of the market in 2019. The conventional preference for this distribution channel and the scope of availing the required products on an urgent basis through drug stores, which is particularly observable during the global coronavirus pandemic, contributes to the market share held by this segment.
• In context to Application, the Personal segment is projected to grow at a rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness about personal hygiene amidst the global pandemic along with increasing rate of pollution and rising geriatric population would contribute to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.
• 3M Company in January 2020, has raised its N95 respirator masks production capacity considering its increasing demand due to COVID-19 outbreak. It has further taken the initiative like incorporating robots in the assembly line to resolve the issue of inadequate number of employees. Such initiatives would contribute to the growth rate of the sector.
• The presence of well-established chemical sector and healthcare industry would support the growth of the sector in North America. The high number of coronavirus positive cases in North American regions like the USA, which had 337,925 cases as of April 6, would also result in its increasing demand for disposable masks in the region’s healthcare sector.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Disposable Masks market according to Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Surgical Disposable Masks
• Dust Disposable Masks
• Respirator Disposable Masks
Derivative Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Hospitals & Clinic pharmacy
• Online Store
• Drug Store
End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
• Hospital
• Industrial
• Personal
Regional analysis covers:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In addition to corporate strategy, Disposable Masks market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.
Important Coverage in the Disposable Masks Market Report:
• Detailed analysis of Global Disposable Masks Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report
• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth
• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Disposable Masks industry and their futuristic growth outlook
• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies
Finally, all aspects of the Disposable Masks market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
