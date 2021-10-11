As the 2021 Season Comes to an End, Barozzi Expresses its Gratitude to Team and Customers for Yet Another Amazing Summer
There is nothing like an extraordinary dining experience in the arsenal of a memory-building establishment such as Barozzi.
As the summer season of 2021 wraps up, Barozzi – the Naxos restaurant that has become synonymous with fine dining on the island's culinary scene – reaches yet another milestone in its constant pursuit of quality and excellence.
— Mr. Dionysis Alibertis
On this occasion, we would like to express our utmost thanks to our customers and team for making 2021 a season to remember.
A very special thanks goes out to our Consulting Chef, the amazing Gikas Xenakis, who masterfully designed our menus for the third year in a row.
His relentless creativity is of paramount importance for our success, and we are sincerely looking forward to having him again in our family.
On the same note, we could not but wholeheartedly bow to our head chef extraordinaire, Konstantinos Votanos, his team, and our entire staff for their unwavering efforts to consistently maintain our high-quality standards and impeccable customer experience.
Our vision and philosophy come to fruition thanks to their commitment and dedication.
Last but certainly not least, we would like to thank our customers for the trust they have been showing us since we opened our doors in 2017.
They are the driving force behind our passion, and we consider them all as friends we will happily meet in person again next year.
Mr. Dionysis Alibertis, Barozzi’s owner, said: “Despite the difficult circumstances brought by the pandemic, this season has been a tremendous success. We are thankful for the vote of confidence, and we already have our minds set on next season when our guests will witness even more fine dining experiences and culinary surprises. We will be waiting for each and every one of you in 2022, with our select menus, degustation options, and wine pairings.”
About Barozzi Restaurant
The Barozzi Restaurant and Cocktail Bar was established in 2017, located in the heart of Naxos town, within a 1930s impressive building renovated by GFRA architecture.
The restaurant has been awarded the Aegean Cuisine certificate and consistently receives distinctions and enthusiastic reviews. Our philosophy is to promote the Aegean and Mediterranean cuisine, high-quality local ingredients, and create Greek flavors with a modern perspective.
