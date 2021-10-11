eDiscovery Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global eDiscovery market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
eDiscovery is the process of recognizing, collecting, and exhibiting electronically stored information (ESI) used for legal investigations. It includes emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemails, social media data, and audio and video files for investigation. eDiscovery also includes raw data and metadata used for tracings hidden evidence by forensic investigators. The evidence is then collected and processed using cyber-forensic techniques and is converted into digital formats for demonstration in the court. They identify patterns and conduct analytical research to investigate legal, constitutional, political, and privacy issues.
Market Trends
Rapid digitization, along with increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and cloud computing systems, has significantly augmented the inception of digital data, therefore, elevating the demand for eDiscovery solutions for information access and recovery. Furthermore, these systems are extensively used by various government organizations to enforce compliance, translation, and data security, thereby further escalating the market growth. Legal and government organizations are also focusing on streamlining their operations and minimizing operational costs by adopting advanced technologies, such as eDiscovery. Additionally, rising cases of felonies, such as money laundering and tax fraud, are also subjected to drive the eDiscovery market in the coming year.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Accessdata Group Inc.
Commvault Systems Inc.
Conduent Incorporated
Driven Inc. (Xplenty)
Fronteo Inc. (Formerly UBIC)
FTI Consulting
International Business Machines Corporation
Logikcull
Micro Focus International Plc
Nuix Pty Ltd. (Macquarie Group)
Open Text Corporation
Veritas Technologies LLC (The Carlyle Group)
ZyLAB Technologies
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, deployment type, end-user, vertical and geography
Breakup by Component:
Services
Software
Breakup by Deployment Type:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Hybrid
Breakup by End-User:
Government Agencies
Enterprises
Law Firms
Breakup by Vertical:
BFSI
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Legal
IT and Telecommunication
Government
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare and Life Science
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
