Hydrazine Market 2021 Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis and Research Report by 2026
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydrazine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global hydrazine market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Hydrazine (N2H4) represents a highly reactive base and reducing agent created using ammonia molecules. Its derivatives possess antidepressant properties as they inhibit monoamine oxidase (MAO), an enzyme that catalyzes the inactivation and deamination of stimulatory neurotransmitters, such as norepinephrine and dopamine. Owing to this, hydrazine is extensively adopted in the pharmaceutical sector to manufacture drugs. It is also used in photography chemicals, agricultural pesticides, textile dyes, chemical blowing agents, boiler water treatment for corrosion protection, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The rising utilization of hydrazine acrossdiverse industry verticals is primarily driving the global market. For instance, it is gaining traction as an agent for many transition metals and non-metals, including selenium, arsenic, uranium, plutonium, etc. Furthermore, hydrazine is also being increasingly used as a corrosion inhibitor in reactor cooling water and boiler feedwater. Additionally, the continuous upgradation of existing wastewater treatment plants, due to rising environmental concerns and limited availability of potable water, is further acting as a growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the growing food shortage and escalating demand for pesticides in the agriculture industry are also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the elevating implementation of stringent government policies against the use of exhaustible fuels for reducing carbon emissions is further expected to create a positive outlook for the hydrazine market over the forecasted period.
Global Hydrazine Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
Acuro Organics Limited, Arkema , Arrow Fine Chemicals, Finetech Industry Limited, Japan Finechem Inc (Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc.), Lanxess AG, Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, Nippon Carbide Industries Co. Inc., Otsuka-MGC Chemical Company Inc (Otsuka Chemical Co. Ltd.), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd and Weifang Yaxing Chemical Co. Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, application and end use industry.
Breakup by Type:
Hydrazine Hydrate
Hydrazine Nitrate
Hydrazine Sulfate
Others
Breakup by Application:
Corrosion Inhibitor
Medicinal Ingredients
Precursor to Pesticides
Blowing Agents
Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Pharmaceuticals
Agrochemicals
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
