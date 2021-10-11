Healthcare Business Intelligence Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2029

Emergen Research Logo

During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to retain the largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7%.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is anticipated to reach value of USD 15.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare business intelligence(BI) market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for improved claim management solutions in the healthcare industry. During the forecast period, the online analytical processing (OLAP) & visualization segment is likely to lead the market.

During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to retain the largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7%. Business intelligence software helps healthcare organizations collect, interpret, and process data into appropriate business information, which is projected to fuel the segment during the forecast period. Rising demand for better cost management solutions is likely to drive the global healthcare business intelligence market further in the near future. Moreover, rising adoption of data-driven decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive the global healthcare BI market during the forecast period

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of healthcare business intelligence Market at:https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/460

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size – USD 5.40 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trend – Rise in adoption of data-driven decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry.

The online analytical processing (OLAP) method solves users' issues and offers quick and understandable accessibility to comprehensive data and related metrics for analysis and reporting purposes.

Increasing demand for improved claim management solutions in the healthcare industry and rising demand for better cost management solutions are driving the healthcare business intelligence market.

In August 2020, Knarr Analytics LLC was acquired by Qlik Technologies Inc. The deal would improve Qlik's Cloud Platform Active Intelligence capability, which offers comprehensive insights to enable data-driven activities.

Key Market Participants Include Domo Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and MicroStrategy Incorporated

Read More:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-business-intelligence-market

North America is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period. Growing use of healthcare business intelligence tools by healthcare providers to optimize clinical outcomes and decrease expenses is expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global healthcare business intelligence market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Services

Software

Request a discount on the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/460

Regional Analysis of the healthcare business intelligence Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement. The report covers recent advancements, product developments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships and collaborations. It also provides Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis for every market player.

Key points discussed in the report for Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market

Chapter 4: Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

RELATED REPORTS:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs



