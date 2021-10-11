LBank Exchange Will List BTA (Bitcoin Asset) on October 11, 2021

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list BTA on October 11, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BTA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 22:00 (UTC+8) on October 11, 2021.



More than a decade ago, Bitcoin introduced itself to the whole world, since then, the crypto space has grown rapidly and created one miracle after another. Today, a brand new asset named Bitcoin Asset is here to recreate the momentum of Bitcoin with more advanced developments. BTA, the token of Bitcoin Asset, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 22:00 (UTC+8) on October 11, 2021.

Introducing Bitcoin Asset

Bitcoin Asset hopes that with the presence of BTA, it can bring back the momentum of Bitcoin like 10 years ago. Bitcoin itself is the mother of all coins that exist today. Therefore, BTA also relies on Bitcoin to create the current euphoria of the market but with new sophistication and much more complete protocols and features.

Bitcoin Asset combines bitcoin with the current developments, namely protocol, Defi, swap and NFT. Thus, BTA is an asset that deserves to be valued the higher in the future and is worthy of long-term storage like Bitcoin.

What is BTAChain

The BTAChain is a protocol developed by the BTA team itself without the interference of any other protocol team. It is an open-source protocol in smart contract documentation for everyone. BTAChain invites all developers to join-in and create win-win solutions with all customers.

BTAChain is also designed to be environment friendly, which allows its blockchain to run on the server without having to active computer for 24 hours. It aims to provide the lowest possible fee and fast transactions, every Bitcoin Asset transaction or token registered on BTAChain is subject to a very low fee starting from 1 GWEI.

In addition, the wallet address of BTAChain is very user friendly, it is a fork of ethereum, where the ethereum wallet can fuction as a recipient/sender of Bitcoin Assets, coins or tokens under its network. The wallets used in BTAChain can be synchronized to several protocols on the market eventually.

The BTAChain network can also be connected to various protocols with a bridge system built using smart contracts. Crosschain transactions in its blockchain can be monitored by anyone to ensure its transactions run openly and transparently.

The Tokenomics of BTA

The total supply of BTA is 5,000,000 (i.e. 5 million), 96% of it has been provided for liquidity pools in Pancakeswap, 2% of it was locked for developers, 1.78% of it is for development, branding and marketing, 0.2% of it was distributed for airdrop, 0.02% of it was given away to 10 lucky holders.

With a very limited supply, which is only 5 Million Bitcoin Asset Coins, BTA can be an alternative future crypto asset, in addition to the limited supply in the Network, BTAChain is a solution for token transactions with very low fees.

The listing of BTA on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about BTA Token:

Official Website: https://bitcoinasset.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Bitcoinassetx

Telegram: https://t.me/bitcoinassetx

Whitepaper: https://bitcoinasset.io/assets/whitepaper/en/bitcoinasset-whitepaper-v.1.1.pdf?v=2.0

Listing Announcement on LBank Exchange: https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/4407627242521-BTA-Bitcoin-Asset-will-be-listed-on-LBank

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.

