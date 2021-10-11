Micro Mobility Market Growing by Size worth USD 290.39 Billion by 2028, Business Analysis, Statics, Application

Emergen Research Logo

Micro Mobility Market Size – USD 65.58 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.8%, Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced telematics technologies

The Global Micro Mobility Market report offers a detailed analysis of the global Industry size, regional and country-level analysis of the market, segment growth, competitive landscape, sales analysis, industrial chain analysis, opportunities, recent developments, regulatory framework, market growth analysis, and strategic market initiatives.

Increasing traffic congestion, rising air pollution levels, and longer urban commutes are some key factors driving growth of the global micro mobility market.

The global micro mobility market is expected to reach a market size of USD 290.39 Billion in 2028 and register a double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust revenue growth of the market can be attributed to rapidly increasing range of transportation services and vehicles, including e-bikes, dockless and docked shared bicycles, electric scooters, and electric skateboards.

The pandemic has affected the global scenario and has drastically altered the market dynamics.

Participant Analysis In Micro Mobility Industry By Emergen Research:

Key players in the market include Bird Rides, Inc., Lime Scooter, Micro Mobility Systems Ltd.s, Ofo Inc., Mobike, Motivate International Inc. (Lyft), Pride Mobility Products® Corporation, Golden Technologies, Uber, and Invacare Corporation.

Zonal data Analysis:

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global micro mobility market in 2019. Stringent government regulations regarding emission levels is a primary factor driving adoption of micro mobility solutions in countries in the region.

Micro Mobility Industry share data is also available on a global and regional level. Key regions covered in the report like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

3-wheeler segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period. Better balance offered by 3-wheelers as compared to two-wheeler makes them a more convenient and safer option for covering a longer distance.

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro mobility market on the basis of application, type, travel range, weight capacity, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

2-wheeler

3-wheeler

Others

Travel Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 20 Km

20-40 Km

More than 40 Km

Weight Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up to 100 Kg

100-250 Kg

More than 250 Kg

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Micro Mobility.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Micro Mobility? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Micro Mobility industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Micro Mobility?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Micro Mobility market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Micro Mobility industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

