Automotive Aftermarket Industry Size worth USD 518.04 Billion by 2027, Overview, Global Survey by Forecast 2020-2027

Automotive Aftermarket Market Size – USD 376.40 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – High demand in the automotive sector.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing demand for digitization of aftermarket services in automobiles is driving the demand for the market.

The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market report offers a detailed analysis of the global Industry size, regional and country-level analysis of the market, segment growth, competitive landscape, sales analysis, industrial chain analysis, opportunities, recent developments, regulatory framework, market growth analysis, and strategic market initiatives.

A new research report has been added by Emergen Research that offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market that offers beneficial information to the users to offer an overview of the Automotive Aftermarket market. The report is updated and covers the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Aftermarket industry. The pandemic has affected the global scenario and has drastically altered the market dynamics.

The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is projected to reach USD 518.04 billion in 2027. The market growth is expected to increase through the digitalization of automobile repair and parts manufacturing, along with advanced technological incorporations of the production of automotive aftermarket components. The growing acceptance of semi-autonomous, electric, and hybrid and independent vehicles is expected to further fuel the growth of the industry.

Competitor Analysis By Emergen Research:

Key players in the market include Bridgestone Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Denso Corporation, Continental, ACDelco, Delphi Automotive, Fauraecia, BASF, Robert Bosch, and 3M Company, among others.

Regional data Analysis:

Automotive Aftermarket Industry share data is also available on a global and regional level. Key regions covered in the report like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts formulate the report based on a comprehensive analysis of the competitive strengths of each player and an overall competitive landscape.

North America has a higher acceptance rate of technology, which is expected to result in faster and higher penetration of hybrid electric cars in the area relative to other geographies.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The emphasis is strongly on digital methods for the full supply chain processes by the automakers, product suppliers and distributors, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The digitization of the networks and services would also allow customers to deepen their research and inform about the quality, location, and availability of services in the workshop before buying or repairing their vehicle.

Manufacturers' innovative business models and strategies are anticipated to provide sustained market growth opportunities and rising investment in them.

The automotive aftermarket is expected to undergo a phase change due to the growing proportion of specialist car collision repair centers dedicated to servicing different vehicles, such as alternative fuel-powered vehicles.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Aftermarket on the basis of Product, Fitting, Application, and region:

Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Others

Certification Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Genuine Parts

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts

Service Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DIY

DIFM

OE

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors

The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Automotive Aftermarket market. The data is garnered through stringent primary and secondary research and further validated and verified through industry veterans and experts.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Automotive Aftermarket market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Automotive Aftermarket industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Automotive Aftermarket market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Automotive Aftermarket industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

